MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident.

On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

A witness said Caldwell became enraged after the victim accidentally hit a golf ball near his hole at the city-operated golf course.

The Links at Whitehaven

The witness, who was playing golf with the victim, said Caldwell picked up the rogue ball, threw it across the course, and hit the victim on the left side of the head with his golf club, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to Methodist South but later flown by helicopter to the Regional One Medical Center because he had a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain.

Police said the witness and staff at the golf course helped identify Caldwell as the assailant.

Caldwell was released from jail on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.

We contacted the victim’s family to find out how he is doing but have not heard back from anyone.