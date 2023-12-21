SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux’s decision not to declare a state of emergency, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor vows that addressing the ongoing plague of gun violence in the city is a top priority.

Taylor said the mayor’s decision was made despite the unanimous vote by the council in favor of the declaration.

She said she is concerned about the ongoing high crime rate in specific areas of the city, noting the “persistence of violent crimes is at an all-time high in certain areas of the city, giving rise to the urgency of the situation.”

“As you highlight what instruments are taking place, Mayor Arceneaux, crime in these areas is still at an all-time high. This speaks to the emergency itself and underscores the need for additional support for our officers,” Taylor said in the statement.

Taylor underscored public safety remains the government’s top priority, and the alarming numbers related to gun violence and crimes against women and children should reflect the emergent nature of the situation.

“It is clear, indicative, and factual that combating crime against gun violence, women, and children is emergent. Our numbers reflect it. Public Health reflects it. It shall remain emergent and eminent for this council because the numbers in these areas have not declined,” Taylor said.

The councilwoman concluded her message by expressing her continued dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens and thanked her colleagues for seeing the urgency of the matter. And emphasized that continued collaboration to address the pressing issue of crime remains a PRIORITY.