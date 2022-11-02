NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it.

“Not much you can do about a fake pregnancy,” Shonna Prior told Taylor Parker’s defense attorney, Jeff Harrelson. “She knew she wasn’t pregnant. We knew she wasn’t pregnant. There was no need to come up with a plan. We figured the lie would be exposed. He would figure it out.”

A Bowie County jury convicted the 29-year-old on Oct. 3 of capital murder and kidnapping in the brutal slaying of 21-year-old New Boston mother Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. Prosecutors say Parker did it to keep her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, from leaving her.

Now, the State is seeking the death penalty, and Parker’s defense team is hoping to convince the jury that Parker should get life in prison.

Prior was the first witness called to the stand in Parker’s defense on Monday after the state rested its case. She resumed her testimony Tuesday morning, telling the jury that Taylor loves her kids and that she was a good mother while Harrelson showed the jury more than a dozen happy family photos of Taylor and her children.

“You know these kids,” Harrelson asked Prior. “How do they feel about their mom?”

“They love her.”

Harrelson also played several jail calls between Taylor and her children, during which she spoke sweetly to her daughter and advised her to get a good night’s rest before a test. Prosecutors would return to play and question more of Taylor’s calls with her daughter later during cross-examination.

During questioning from Harrelson, Prior downplayed questions about her daughter’s love of murder mysteries, calling her reading preferences more along the lines of “romantic fantasy” and “Harry Potter for adults” than the “very dark books” with deviant themes described in previous testimony about the kinds of novels investigators found in her jail cell.

Prior also claimed the judge in her daughter’s divorce never actually ordered Taylor to pay child support and instead only suggested they open a special savings account and set money aside for their son’s college education.

“Taylor gave us several hundreds of dollars to put in it when she could,” Prior testified on Tuesday. “She was not required. Her wages were not garnished. She was not required to give it to Tommy. The judge did not set those parameters in the courtroom that day. That’s exactly what he said.”

Tommy Wacasey and his attorney testified previously that Taylor was ordered to pay child support, even though Tommy did not want to go after her for it. Wacasey said Taylor never paid a dime in child support. Documents presented during that testimony showed she owed $8469.08 in back child support and penalties as of January 2021.

Prior said she did not learn her daughter was claiming to be pregnant until she got a text from a friend in March 2019 with a screenshot of a Facebook post from Taylor‘s gender reveal party, to which Prior said she had not been invited. Her friend was congratulating her on becoming a grandmother again.

By then, Prior said, they were not talking much, and Taylor had unfriended her on Facebook after she started dating Wade Griffin.

“She just became a different person when she got with him.”

She testified that she texted the congratulatory screenshot to her daughter.

“So I sent it to Taylor and said, ‘What am I supposed to tell my girlfriends telling me I’m gonna be a grandmother again?”

“You are,” she says Taylor responded.

Prior was there when Taylor had her hysterectomy and knew she could not be pregnant. In fact, she says she was the one who made the decision to allow the doctors to go ahead with Taylor’s emergency hysterectomy. But Prior said she never replied to Taylor’s text, and they never discussed it again.

“Why not?” Harrelson asked.

“Because she knew that I knew that I wasn’t going to be a grandma again.

Taylor’s father, Mark Morton, did go to the gender reveal, even though Prior says he also knew she could not be pregnant. Asked why she thought Morton went anyway, Prior said her ex “does not always tell the truth.”

Prior testified that she also told Taylor’s children that it was not possible for their mother to be pregnant because “she did not have the parts that were required for pregnancy.”

She never confronted her daughter directly, but Prior said she did have a conversation with Wade’s mother, Connie Griffin, a few days before the murder.

“She was calling to confirm with me whether it was possible she could be pregnant or not.”

“What was your response?” Harrelson asked Prior on the stand.

“No, it’s not possible.”

Prior said work kept her out of town for most of 2020, but she would come home on the weekends. Even then, she says she did not see her daughter much except to pick up the kids when Taylor had visitation time with them. She said Taylor was always in a rush and they never talked much during these exchanges. But, she testified, Taylor never looked pregnant when she did see her after the gender reveal.

“Is there a reason you didn’t say anything to her?” Harrelson asked.

“I didn’t feel like there was a reason that I should say, ‘You’re not pregnant’ to her.”

Harrelson asked whether Prior avoided that discussion out of fear Taylor would keep the kids from her.

“No, when I wanted to see the kids, she let me see the kids. She was always accommodating when I wanted the kids.”

“I’ve told you for two years this conversation was coming,” First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp told Prior during cross-examination.

“Why didn’t you have a conversation with Taylor?” Crisp asked.

“Hindsight’s 20/20. I can’t tell you what would have happened if we had done that. We figured the lie was going to be exposed, there were so many people who knew it was a lie and just kept on buying it. I’m not shifting the blame, I just figured he would figure it out. His mother was aware of it, his brother was aware of it. It’s like everyone around them was aware of it. We did not feel the need to call them up.”

“You know there was nothing you could say that was going to change her course,” Crisp said before reminding Prior on her previous testimony to a Bowie County grand jury that she was afraid to confront her daughter about the faked pregnancy.

“’If I would have confronted her in person, I feared that she would keep my grandkids from me,’” Crisp quoted from Prior’s November 2020 testimony, nearly a month after Parker’s arrest.

“I didn’t. I didn’t fear that she’d keep my grandkids from me,” Prior said on the stand Tuesday.

“Why did you say it?”

“Maybe that’s what I thought you wanted me to say,” Prior responded. “I just could have had a different opinion then.”

“Well, this opinion is shared by your sister, by Doni Wacasey, and several other people in the case. ‘If I had confronted her, she wouldn’t have let me see the kids.’ What changed between 2020 and today?”

“I don’t know,” Prior said. “I understand why the Wacaseys said it. But today I don’t feel that she would have ever kept them from me. Apparently, in November 2020, I felt differently.”

While she acknowledged that her daughter has a long history of lying, Prior also pushed back when Crisp asked her why she still believes her daughter’s medical claims even after doctors found no evidence there was a medical reason for her symptoms.

Crisp showed Prior notes from at least three different medical providers that indicate Taylor was exaggerating and possibly even faking her symptoms, including records from a two-week hospital stay in late 2015.

“It says there’s ‘elaboration.’ Do you know what that means?

“No, do YOU know what that means?” Prior responded on the stand.

“That she’s exaggerating her symptoms,” Crisp explained, pointing to a note indicating that medical staff at the hospital discussed with her the possibility that stress was causing her to exaggerate her symptoms. “Do you remember that conversation?”

“So, yeah that the stress would aggravate the symptoms,” Prior said.

But Crisp persisted, showing Prior where the medical staff made note of inconsistencies in Taylor’s symptoms after seeing her use her arm normally when using the toilet in spite of claiming of weakness on that side of her body.

“Then why did they keep her for two weeks!?” Prior responded. “I just don’t understand. The neurologist kept her for two weeks. Why didn’t they just dismiss her?”

Crisp said it happened just as the hospital was about to discharge Taylor the next day.

“All the sudden things get worse, and they go downhill. Do you remember that?” Crisp asked. “All the sudden, the bottom falls out.”

“No, I don’t.”

TRMC neurologist Dr. Saud Khan diagnosed Taylor with right hemiparesis, which is a migraine on the right side of the brain, and discharged her with a referral to a specialist in Dallas because of a possible spot in her eye that might indicate future development of MS. Khan testified that he did not believe that was what it was, but he wanted the specialist to make sure.

Crisp pointed to notes from a later hospital visit in which Taylor was once again claiming to have multiple sclerosis even after a neurologist had told them she did not have, reminding Prior that she was the one that told the doctors her daughter had not been diagnosed with the potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. The records from that visit included a note about that conversation, along with the fact that “this news was not met with enthusiasm” by Taylor.

“That is a correct statement,” Prior said. “We were told that she didn’t have it. Now, I also told you that Dr. Khan was the one – I mean, he referred us to an MS specialist. And if he didn’t see a need for that, why did he do it?”

“According to the doctor, it was because your daughter kept reporting symptoms,” Crisp said.

“She hung on. He thought it was possible,” Prior said after pausing for a moment before explaining that the doctor had told them Taylor might have had one of two early indicators of MS. “She didn’t have one, but she had the other. But we talked about a possible manifestation. Sometimes it shows up later. She did, she held on to that idea because it provided us with something.”

That’s when Prior says Taylor “got the psychological conversion” diagnosis, which is a mental condition in which people feel symptoms that cannot be confirmed with medical testing, although she said her daughter has never sought psychological treatment.

“So, I think she held on to the idea that she had MS, okay?”

Crisp asked Prior if she ever entertained the possibility that her daughter faked these symptoms so that she would not have to work. Prior said Taylor had a very good work ethic and that she wanted to work, claiming the doctor took away her ability to drive because of her vision issues.

“You and I are gonna have to agree to disagree,” Crisp responded, after which Prior conceded Taylor has never been diagnosed with a stroke.

“But she’s telling these doctors she’s had a stroke,” Crisp said.

“They were stroke-like symptoms. They could see the drooping of her face,” Prior said. “I understand, but something deprived her brain of oxygen, whether it was a blood clot or whatever.”

Crisp went on to note that Taylor has continued to lie about her medical issues and treatment since she has been in jail, claiming a doctor at that same hospital denied her treatment because of her criminal charges.

“The testing was complete, and a workup found nothing wrong with her. But she told you this outrageous story. So, when she tells you things like that, what do you think about that?”

“So yeah, that information upset me,” Prior acknowledged.

“She’s playing the victim, upsetting you, because you’re concerned about her well-being,” Crisp said, “but she’s lying to you. Fair to say Taylor has history of lying?”

“Fair,” Prior said.

“You don’t really hold her to that same standard when it comes to medical issues,” Crisp observed.

“I lived it also. I’m living side by side with her, by her hospital bed, listening to the doctor when they come in,” Prior said. “I believed that was possible. I could see where that was possible. In the real world, it would happen. I didn’t believe that she was lying.”

“She is just detailing this whole false 100% fabricated story and you’re completely taken aback and upset on her behalf. The records don’t necessarily match up with those claims,” Crisp countered.

“The symptoms are real, whether the diagnosis says they are or not,” Prior insisted. “The symptoms that I observed were there.”

And yet, Prior admitted, she has never heard her daughter have any trouble talking or remembering anything over the past two years she has been in jail and does not appear to be having trouble with those stroke-like symptoms anymore.

“The only reason we are here and having a punishment trial is because of Taylor Parker,” Crisp replied, apparently in response to Prior’s defensive tone during some of her testimony. “I think we are all responsible for our own actions. I am not making you out to be a bad guy.”

Crisp also reminded Prior that she testified during the November 2020 grand jury hearing that she was unaware that Taylor had voluntarily undergone a tubal ligation more than a year before her mother gave doctors the go-ahead to perform an emergency hysterectomy but she still blamed her mother for her inability to have children.

“I believe today she was playing the victim. She blamed me for years.’” Do you remember saying that?”

“That she blamed me for the hysterectomy? Yes, for the decision. Well, I made the decision, she took it out on Tommy. She didn’t blame me to my face.”

“Until Nov. 5, 2020, you lived with that. Until that point, she let you believe that, even though she had tubal ligation in 2014. I mean, does that sound like a manipulation to you?”

“I don’t believe I was being manipulated. But that was in the past. I didn’t carry on with that.”

But Prior did express anger and frustration while on the stand with speculation on social media about her role and responsibility in her daughter’s crimes and schemes.

“There’s been a lot of stuff put out there about me,” Prior said, pointing in particular to the Notice of Extraneous Offenses the State was required to provide to the defense about evidence and testimony they planned to present during the trial.

“It’s not true,” Prior said of the speculation it fueled, adding that her priority is protecting her granddaughter, of whom she now has custody.

Crisp said the state was required to file that notice and the documents are public information.

“There’s no way around it.”

“I understand. “

“The state has to lay out the evidence “

“Yes, but you understand what it implied toward me.” Prior said. “That’s not your responsibility what people will speculate.”

“You can’t help that, I can’t help that either,” Crisp agreed. “You understand that decision was your daughter’s?”

“I understand that,” Prior acknowledged.

“Do you remember telling her, ‘If you had been thinking about your kids, you wouldn’t be where you are now.’”

Shonna Prior indicated that she did.

“That little girl was not enough for her,” Crisp said.

“Apparently not,” Prior replied.

That exchange came after Crisp played a jail call between Taylor and her daughter and questioned why she told the crying 12-year-old that she could not talk with anyone about anything to do with her mother being in jail.

“You explained to me that you didn’t think (Taylor’s daughter) knew about the crime,” Crisp asked Prior.

“She does not know the horrific details,” Prior said. “She knows that two people have died at the hands of her mother.”

“She’s wanting to talk to her friend,” Crisp said, and her mother was telling her she could not, even though she should not have known enough to harm to her mother’s case. “That’s hard to wrap your mind around.”

Prior claimed Taylor was upset and wanting to talk about an incident earlier in the day involving a dispute with Tommy Wacasey’s parents during a custody exchange.

“Didn’t seem to me to be something you would instruct the child not to talk about the custody battle between her grandparents,” Crisp pushed back.

“No, it’s not a custody battle,” Prior responded. “There is no custody battle. I can’t tell you what Taylor was referring to. The beginning of that call was the Wacasey incident. That’s what (Taylor’s daughter) was upset about.”

Still, Prior resolved on the stand to take the child back to counseling and testified that she had told her daughter she needed to “get it together” when she talked to her daughter because it upset the child when her mother was upset.

Crisp pointed out that in at least one call, Taylor to her daughter about the reason she was unable to call the previous day because records show she actually spent her phone time talking to her girlfriend, instead.

Crisp asked Prior about the hit Taylor told Wade and others that her mother had put out on her. Prior testified that Tommy Wacasey’s mother, Doni Wacasey, called her about a month before the murders to tell her that Taylor had contacted her looking for someone to kill her mother. Doni was waiting on Taylor to text her from one of the fake numbers she had been using and she was going to turn her in to the authorities, but she never got the evidence she needed.

Testimony earlier in the trial revealed that Taylor had also reached out to her friend Chase Carter to explore the possibility of hiring a hitman, but nothing ever came of it.

“Why would Taylor put a hit out on you?”

“Well, um, I didn’t do anything to deserve a hit out on me,” Prior said.

“So no fight, out of the blue, ‘I need to put a hit out.’ There’s no triggering event. That’s my question,” Crisp said.

Shonna Prior did not have an answer. But during her testimony for the defense, she made clear that she was not behind the threats and harassment campaign that Wade believed were real and coming from a persona prosecutors have come to refer to as “Mandy Body,” AKA “Fake Shona.”

“So, if someone was sending messages pretending to be you, was it you?”

“No.”

“Did you hire some Mexican mafia hit squad to kill Taylor?”

“I did not.”

“Did you get arrested after a shootout with police?”

“No. I did not.”

Harrelson rounded out this line of questions with one the jurors seemed to find particularly amusing.

“Did you commit suicide in jail?”

“I did not.”

On cross-examination, Crisp also asked Prior whether she ever said she would call the FBI if her daughter actually came up with a baby.

“If she came up with a baby, that’s when we would have done something,” Prior confirmed.

“You said, ‘I never thought she would follow through on it,’” Crisp said. “The reality is, she’s been telling lies for a very long time.

“That’s reality,” Prior agreed.

“Throughout the entire trial, the blame has been shifted on other people,” Crisp continued. “I don’t have any information that anyone in your family knew that she was gonna follow through and kill Reagan or kill Reagan’s baby.”

“Of course not.”

“So, the blame lies with Taylor for the crime.”

“Yes”

“She knows right from wrong. You raised her to know right from wrong.”

“Exactly.”

“She bears responsibility, no one else. Wade included, is that right?”

“I don’t know,” Prior said.

“You’re saying he has a role?”

“I don’t know the dynamics of the relationship but I believe she’s responsible for her actions. I don’t know what actions he had.”

Prior testified to how she learned about the murder and her daughter’s involvement in it that morning when her sister called her and told her and her husband about “the initial event.” Prior believes her sister Molly heard it from the women’s clinic, which was directly above the pharmacy where she worked at Titus Regional Medical Center.

“I think it was a couple of hours later, I received another call. Matter of fact, I think I was on the phone with Wade’s mother when Molly beeped in and said, “It was her, it was Taylor.”

Prior says “after the initial shock,” she and her husband immediately went to pick Taylor’s daughter up from the Wacaseys, where she had been staying that weekend. They called a friend who worked in the school district and got a referral for a counselor to get advice on how to help Taylor’s daughter deal with her mother’s arrest and the fallout that was to come. Prior and her new husband ultimately sought and won custody of Taylor’s daughter, who is now 12.

Taylor’s daughter is on the witness list for the defense but Prior testified that they decided it would not be in the child’s best interest. So instead, defense attorney Jeff Harrelson showed more than a dozen photographs of Taylor with her children on various weekend trips, at family gatherings, at school and in the pool. They also played several jail calls in which Taylor chats with her children.

Prior said she did not know about the big purchases her daughter was making in late 2019 and early 2020 or any of the financial issues, real or fabricated, she was having at the time as a result.

While her family does have land with oil wells on it and they do get some royalties, the income is nowhere near the millions Taylor was telling others the wells were raking in. Besides, both of Prior’s parents and Prior herself would have to pass away before any of her inheritance would be passed down to her children.

Prior told her daughter’s defense attorney that her ex-husband and Taylor’s father is not related to the family that owns the Morton Salt company that she knows of.

She said she knew the Pecan Point purchase was a lie because she and her husband knew the people that were actually leasing it. When she questioned Taylor about it, she told her the doctor that owned the property was getting ready to free it up for sale.

Prior said she helped her daughter financially in 2019 with some medical bills and laughed sardonically as she testified about helping her daughter pay her car note at the same time she was “buying” a side-by-side with Wade and a brand-new car for his mother. She says she did not find out the extent of Tylor’s financial problems or about those big-ticket purchases paid for with hot checks until after the murder.

Jurors also heard Prior’s version of events from the family gathering at Molly’s house around Christmas 2019. Wade Griffin has testified that Shonna seemed angry and short with them, which tracked with the stories Taylor had been telling him about her hateful mother.

Prior explained that her irritation that day was simply that Taylor had blown in with her new boyfriend with plans to only stay for a few minutes. Prior testified that she was disappointed and told her daughter she was not going to spend half of their limited time in a back bedroom wrapping gifts when she could be out visiting with family.

Prior denied knowledge of framing schemes and did not recall Taylor asking her to help get fellow inmate Phyllis “Granny” Dawson out of jail until Crisp replayed the jail call. She still claimed she did not know who DC was.

Parker had been telling Dawson and others about a “Detective Chris,” or “DC,” whom she claimed believed she was innocent. As prosecutors made clear during Monday’s testimony, Detective Chris does not exist.