NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Week 8 of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County began with testimony from Texas prison officials and ended with testimony from a former jailer who befriended the convicted killer, who claims she has been mistreated at the jail.

In between, there was testimony from Parker’s mother and other family members and an expert witness who said Parker is a pathological liar and a manipulative person but that it was hard to predict whether she would pose a threat of violence in the future.

There was also a rare confrontation between members of the killer and the victims’ families when Parker’s mother crossed paths in the hallway with Reagan Hancock’s aunt. Shonna Prior, who had just finished testifying in her daughter’s defense, reportedly accosted Jamie Mason, leading to a heated exchange. Courthouse security later escorted Prior and her family members out of the building after Hancock’s family members left.

The State rested early Monday afternoon one day into their fourth week of the penalty phase of the trial as they made their case that Parker should face the death penalty. Prosecutors spent the morning laying out the differences in security measures between life in prison for Taylor Parker and life on death row, pointing to the litany of bad behavior and criminal acts committed by Parker since her arrest that they established during the previous week’s testimony.

Jurors heard from TDCJ officials who testified that life in prison would give Parker too much opportunity to scheme and cause chaos in jail, as she has since she has been in custody at the Bi-State Detention Center in Bowie County.

Female death row inmates in Texas are housed in the Texas state prison system at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville. There are six women housed there now. If Parker gets the death penalty, she would be housed separately from the general population with the six other women under the watchful eyes of experienced correctional officers at all times. Time out of her cell would be limited, and if she had to go somewhere, she would be restrained at the hands and feet. Visitation is no-contact, through a glass window.

If sentenced to life in prison without parole, Parker would be housed in a dorm with more than 30 other women at a separate women’s unit in Gatesville and would have far more opportunities to move around and socialize. Women housed there have access to a dayroom, can work different jobs within the prison, take classes, and have open visitation.

“Death row provides the most control over any inmate,” said Timothy Fitzpatrick, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Director of Classification and Records.

Parker’s mother, Shonna Prior, was the first to take the stand in her daughter’s defense. Prior testified for a little over an hour Monday afternoon, talking about her daughter’s childhood and weight issues before getting into the medical conditions that have been at the center of the state’s case.

Prior’s testimony continued into Tuesday, where she testified that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it.

“Not much you can do about a fake pregnancy,” Prior told Taylor Parker’s defense attorney, Jeff Harrelson. “She knew she wasn’t pregnant. We knew she wasn’t pregnant. There was no need to come up with a plan. We figured the lie would be exposed. He would figure it out.”

Prior bristled at times as First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp pointed to evidence and testimony showing her Parker had falsely claimed to have a stroke, multiple sclerosis, and other ailments, insisting her daughter’s symptoms were real. Prior also expressed anger and frustration while on the stand with speculation on social media about her role and responsibility in her daughter’s crimes and schemes.

After Prior’s testimony, the biological aunt of Parker’s daughter took the stand. Jennifer Whiteside testified that Parker came to live with 19-year-old Donald Whiteside in a trailer on their family compound for a short time in 2009 when she was 17 and had become pregnant with his baby.

Jennifer said the relationship didn’t last long because her brother was cheating on Taylor, so she packed up and moved out. Jennifer said Donald has never seen his daughter, and Shonna Prior testified that her granddaughter has only ever known Parker’s first husband, Tommy Wacasey, as her father.

Parker’s brother Zachary Morton, also testified Tuesday. He testified that their father brought him to what he recognizes now as a “drug house” when he was a child, but he doesn’t not remember Taylor ever being there. He said their father did use both of them as pawns in his divorce from their mother and did not always put his children first.

For the most part, Morton said, Taylor took care of her children from what he could see.

“But there were times when she was not such a good mother?” Harrelson asked Morton on the stand.

“Yes, when she was chasing another man.”

“For example?”

“I would say when she was chasin’ Wade would be the most recent. She didn’t necessarily give enough attention to (Parker’s daughter) at that time.”

It was a pattern Morton said he recognized from his father.

“When dad was chasing other women or drugs, we were put on the back burner. It seemed like when Taylor was chasing another man, instead of the focus being on her children, it was on herself. It was all about her at one specific time.”

But, Morton testified, that stopped when Taylor was married.

Morton also testified that Parker’s weight loss surgery in 2014 seemed to be a significant turning point in her life and behavior.

“It seemed like when Taylor was with Tommy that they loved each other, they cared about each other…nothing else mattered but her family. But after weight loss surgery, Taylor’s demeanor completely changed. Instead of her focus being on her family it was on what she wants to do with her personal life – or what more she could do for herself, in a sense.”

Morton said he tried to confront his sister about her lies about her family’s money and property finances after he learned she had pulled his name into the elaborate deception, telling Griffin her brother was bringing a welding trailer to his house he could use to build an expensive fence Parker was asking him to put up. When Griffin reached out to him in a Facebook message, Morton knew nothing of it. So he called his sister and questioned her. She told him she did not know what she was going to do or how she was going to pay the thousands of dollars for the fence she had told Griffin she was going to pay. In a three-way call with their mother secretly on mute, Morton says he told Parker to call her mother because he did not have the funds to help.

Morton was also secretly in on the call when Parker called their mother. Parker she told her a different story. Morton thought it was outrageous and confronted his sister again.

“I was tired of the lies,” he said. “If she wants to lie, feel free, but the moment you bring me into a lie it becomes my problem, and I don’t want anybody misrepresenting me or lying and bashing me.”

So he told her she had until 10 p.m. that night to come clean with Griffin and admit there were no royalties, no money for the fence, and no welding trailer. It got heated. He hung up.

“I made my deadline, that was it. And I was just dead set on calling Wade at that time if I don’t get a message or call from Wade, and I got off the phone.”

But their mother asked Zach to give Taylor until the next day, so he did.

The next day, he woke up to a lengthy text from Griffin, telling him off.

“Basically, I can’t believe you would do this to Taylor. Y’all wouldn’t help her out.'”

Morton said the message was full of lies and it did not make any sense. From personal experience, Morton said, this didn’t seem like a message that would come from a “good ol’ country boy.”

He immediately tried to call the cell phone number the message had come from, but he was blocked. He was also blocked on Facebook. He got on his wife’s Facebook, but she was blocked, too.

“So I had no way of getting in contact with Wade.”

He later learned Taylor was claiming to be pregnant when he called his father to tell him he and his wife were expecting.

“And then he said, ‘Oh wow, Taylor is pregnant, too!'”

Morton said he and his father both knew she could not be pregnant. So he laughed and assumed his father was joking.

When the bomb threat was called in to Titus Regional Medical Center on Oct. 5, Morton says his first thought was that it might be Taylor.

Morton says he loves his sister and did not want anything to do with her case, but over time he realized he wanted to be helpful and honest and let the system play out with a trial and a jury deciding her fate. He confirmed on the stand that he has expressed his condolence to Reagan’s family and continues to be sorry for what happened to her.

“I will always,” he said.

Jurors also heard from Parker’s aunt, Molly Glass, who said her niece’s friends changed after her weight loss surgery, “and it just seemed like her morals got skewed.”

Glass saw the gastric bypass and her later hysterectomy as catalysts in Parker’s life.

“She gained confidence. She felt better. I believe that was causing some problems at home and then the hysterectomy happened, and that opened the door for an excuse. There was a lot of blame thrown around for that.”

She said Parker was going out a lot with her friends and stepping out on her husband.

When Glass called her out on lies she was posting on social media, Parker blocked her. She recounted the odd way her niece introduced her new boyfriend Wade to her mother at the family Christmas at her house in 2019.

She would later learn it was because Parker had told Wade her mother died by suicide in jail after a shootout with police trying to capture her for putting a hit out on her daughter, only to later turn up alive and well.

Glass talked to Parker’s former close friend, Stephanie Ott, who told her she felt like she was being duped about the pregnancy and she confirmed her suspicions: Taylor could not possibly be pregnant. She knew about the hysterectomy, but she did not know about the tubal ligation her niece had more than a year before that.

Glass worked at TRMC at the time Parker called in the bomb threat to the hospital. She says she called her boss and told him she thought it was her niece. She told her husband the same thing.

Taylor Parker’s maternal grandmother was the last to take the stand Tuesday.

Frost said she spent the weekends with her granddaughter when she spent about two weeks in the hospital in early 2017, where doctors ultimately determined she had migraines but was likely faking symptoms like a drooping face, right-side weakness, and difficulting walking and talking.

But on the stand Tuesday, Frost said she “certainly did” see symptoms and she did not think her granddaughter was faking them.

“I saw things that you weren’t able to fake. You can’t think hard enough about something to make the machines react.”

Frost did know Parker was lying about her pregnancy in 2020, though. Word got back to the close-knit family quickly after the gender reveal was posted on social media. Like her daughter Shonna testified, there was no talk of any plan to confront Parker about the lie.

“It was general consensus that you can only carry that for nine months. Something’s going to fall through.”

On Wednesday morning, Beaumont, Texas expert in future danger Dr. Edward Gripon testified that Parker is a pathological liar with a mix of several different personality disorders, but predicting future danger is difficult with no history of violence.

Gripon said the murder was an isolated incident, and Parker had no violent incidents in the two years she has bee in custody at the Bi-State Detention Center.

Former corrections officer Deirdra Cramer testified about how she came to work at the Bi-State jail in June 2021 and grew close to Parker during the five months she worked there. Cramer claimed she saw Parker being mistreated by jail staff because Reagan‘s husband Homer was a former corrections officer.

“And so, it was like a vendetta against someone because they knew – they had a connection with him.“

Cramer sent Parker a letter in May 2022, telling her she thought about her a lot and that she wanted to be added to her visitor list so that she could come and pray with her. She also put $50 in Parker‘s inmate account so that she could call if she wanted to. But on the stand, Cramer testified that Parker never called because she never got the money.

The former jailer testified that she did not believe she was manipulated by Parker in any way. Cramer said Parker never asked her to do anything that violated jail policy and that she never had any reason to shake down her cell, where searches conducted after she left the job turned up all kinds of contraband.

It was a shorter week than most, wrapping up a day early on Wednesday afternoon when the defense ran out of available witnesses. Testimony is expected to resume Monday with a neurologist from New York set to take the stand.