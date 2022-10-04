NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Now that Taylor Parker has been found guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock, the same jury must decide whether she should spend life in prison or get the death penalty.

Texas is currently one of 31 states that supports and allows the sentencing of the death penalty, also known as capital punishment, for certain crimes that are determined to be especially heinous.

Parker confessed to the crime and could have pleaded guilty in exchange for life in prison, but prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty due to the heinous and pre-meditated nature of the crime and because Parker showed no remorse.

That required the state to prove its case at trial before it could ask a jury to determine whether she should get the death penalty.

Now, the jury will have to decide the answers to “special issues” to determine the penalties for Parker’s crimes. Judge John Tidwell will give the jury instructions to answer two special issues which will be used to determine the penalties of the case, as required under Texas law:

Special Issue Number 1 asks the jury to decide whether there is a probability that the defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society.

Special Issue Number 2 asks the jury to decide if the defendant actually caused the death of the deceased or did not actually cause the death of the deceased but intended to kill the deceased or anticipated that another human life would be taken.

Answering yes to either one or both of the special issues must be done without reasonable doubt and with at least 10 of the jurors in agreement.

In the jury answers yes to both Special Issues, jurors will then be asked to review Special Issue Number 3. This Special Issue asks the jury to take into consideration all the evidence, the defendant’s character, background, and moral culpability in determining if there are significant mitigating circumstances to issue a sentence of life imprisonment without parole rather than the death penalty.

For the court to issue capital punishment in a capital murder case, the jury must answer yes to both Special Issue Number 1 and Special Issue Number 2, while answering no to Special Issue Number 3.

If the jury finds Taylor Parker is likely to be a danger to society and caused Hancock’s death or anticipated life would be taken and did it anyway that there are no significant mitigating circumstances such as character, background, moral culpability, then the court can issue capital punishment.

If the answer to either of the first two questions is no, or even yes on the first two, but also yes on the third, it’s life in prison without parole.

Parker’s fate comes down to this.

Her defense team will have the opportunity to present the individual facts of her life to the jury, including any “mitigating evidence,” which can be used to ask jurors for mercy. This can include evidence of childhood trauma, mental illness, and even brain injuries.

If such evidence is presented, the jury will ultimately be asked to decide whether any of it overrode Parker’s ability to distinguish between right and wrong. If so, Parker would get life in prison.

Parker’s defense team has already indicated it intends to bring in a forensic psychiatrist who will testify to her potential for future dangerousness if the trial advanced to the punishment phase. Also on the defense expert witness list: a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in developmental psychosocial history and a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.