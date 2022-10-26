NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder trial learned Wednesday that the convicted killer wrote a letter to the FBI.

Prosecutors are in their third week of presenting their case that Parker should get the death penalty for the murder of 21-year-old New Boston mother Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping of her unborn baby girl, Braxlynn Sage. Parker’s attorneys asking for life in prison.

On Wednesday, Prosecutors showed the jury a letter Parker wrote to the FBI offering her services.

“I’m reaching out to correspond with someone within the federal bureau to offer my services, in exchange for my own help,” Parker wrote. “For the last year I have been mingling with many different types of criminals.”

In the letter, Parker claimed she was innocent but wanted to help the FBI solve crimes in the hopes they could help her avoid the death penalty.

“Part of this is for me and my future or what’s left of it. The other half is my obligation to her or maybe I’m just mad as a m**** because I’m going down for something I didn’t do. I’ve accepted that but being a part of and seeing what unfolded an being unable to change the outcome…that’s something I’ll never get over because I can’t understand it,” Parker wrote.

“I’m currently facing a life sentence or death by lethal injection. Both I’ve come to terms with but I’d rather one over the other.”

Parker wrote that wanted to work for the FBI “on the inside” and told them she is manipulative and can “play sexual mind games” with males and females. She said in the letter that she “runs the jail” and that no one crosses her. She also claimed to understand criminals and their motives and suggested the federal bureau needs her “first-hand” insight to solve crimes.

“I have a way of dissecting into a delicate balance the mind. Knowing it, connecting to it, and them, makes me good at what I do. In a year Ive allowed myself time to help educate myself. Profiling what motivates a criminal. My favorite are the murders and their proxy,” reads part of the letter.

“Your job is to follow up looking into, monitor, correspond, pursue avenues, and through all this you put together a ‘theory.’ You look at this as a problem which is meant to be solved. And that may very well be true. But the way you measure, cut and fit the pieces together until it works the way you want it to work isn’t always how it truly happened or anywhere else.

What I mean is you can be logical and objective all day long but if you don’t allow yourself to step outside and look at the whole from – someone who has seen first hand you will never put it together right,” Parker wrote.

“Proxy are driven by motivation similar to a dog “play, praise, reward and pleasing the ones who dole all that out.” But the problem with them is they usually deviate. From their motives and in the end got caught.”

“Motivation matters because why do you do something connects to how you do it, who you do it to, or for, and what you want at the end,” the letter continued.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp said Parker is “masterful at leading people,” learning something about them, and then using it to manipulate that person.

“She writes it all out here.”

The letter was never sent, and investigators found it in her cell.

Evidence disposal theory: Evidence shows a side trip

In other testimony Wednesday, the jury heard about time that is unaccounted for between the crime scene in New Boston and where Parker was pulled over in De Kalb on the morning of the murder.

Cell phone geolocation data presented in the first part of the trial showed that both Reagan Hancock’s and Taylor Parker’s cell phones left Hancock’s house between 9:08 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. Parker was pulled over in De Kalb 22 to 28 minutes later, at 9:36 a.m. Prosecutors showed on Google maps that it should not have taken that long to get to where she was pulled over in De Kalb with no stops along the way if she took the route she told police she had taken, especially if she was “flying” like she claimed to have been.

The trip from Austin Street to the traffic stop only takes about 17 minutes, leaving at least another 17 minutes unaccounted for if Parker took Hwy 82 directly from New Boston heading west toward De Kalb. But cell phone geolocation data shows Parker headed north first, to a location near the Red River just across the Arkansas state line, where she searched for directions to Idabel on her cell phone at 9:25 a.m.

That 6.3-mile trip accounts for about 12 minutes and still leaves a few minutes to ditch evidence either in the river or in the woods before she was stopped in De Kalb on her way to Idabel. The entire trip, from the scene of the crime at 200 Austin St. in New Boston to the location by the river to the location of the traffic stop takes about 34 minutes, according to Google maps.

Prosecutors believe that is what happened. In spite of extensive searches, including dive teams in the river near the bridge, the evidence was never found.

Parker’s defense attorney Jeff Harrelson questioned the accuracy of the geolocation data used to show that Parker stopped near the river after leaving the crime scene, but Crisp responded by noting that the same data was used to track phone records and google search data from the leading up to the murder.

“It would be unreasonable to think that the one time they are not accurate is when she was leaving the crime scene.”

Letter to jailhouse lover “mirrors” fake confession letters

Prosecutors say Parker also did not mention any side trips in an eight-page letter she wrote to her jailhouse girlfriend, Lana Addison, which laid out Parker‘s version of the alternate perpetrator story she was building in an attempt to frame another fellow inmate.

In that letter, Parker describes the exact same chain of events that were described in each of the confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated as part of that that framing plot, only from her perspective.

“It marries up the timelines,” Texas DPS Special Agent Andrew Venable said on the stand Wednesday.

According to the confession letters, Parker was abducted from the side of the road on the morning of the murders by gang members, who drugged her and took her to Hancock’s house, where Hancock was severely beaten while Parker remained knocked out in the back seat of Wade’s car. When she came to, she was dragged into the house, where she claimed Reagan begged her to save the baby because she could “feel her body was dying.”

“My head was so heavy Lana. I knew I heard voices, females. But I couldn’t stay awake,” Parker wrote.

“I heard the door open. Then I remember falling hard to the garage floor. I can still remember how cold and hard it was. When my eyes open I’m on the floor in front of the washer.”

Parker described hearing a voice screaming at her to get up.

“I’m thinking in my head what’s wrong with me? Pick yourself up Taylor but I can’t my heads is still pounding. Next thing I know I’m slamming into cabinets. I could here the silverware jingle. I was a rag doll Lana!”

In this version of events, Reagan was already bleeding out on the living room floor when Parker found her.

“As I fell back I stepped on something and realized I was barefoot and slipped in something wet,” Parker wrote in her letter to Addison. “I still have nightmares. The sound. The gurgle noise.”

Parker went on in the letter to describe the gruesome events that followed from her perspective as a victim who was framed for Hancock’s murder and only participated reluctantly in the dying mother’s plea to save the baby by performing a crude c-section.

“Reagan gurgled leave us alone,” Parker wrote in her letter to Addison. “I remember putting my hand on her throat saying who did this? She gurgled them. I was so out of it Lana.”

“Reagan says Im dying shes dying get her out. Save her. I couldn’t do anything but say oh God. I said I can’t Reagan I have no clue where the hell she had a knife in her hand a seraded knife. She tried to drag it over her stomach. I snatched that knife so fast and said no. I slug it across the room….I thought of the knife but oh God I couldn’t. I couldn’t bare to do that. She was my friend not a steak. I don’t know how but I remembered the leather surgical kit I had custom made for Wade I got for him in Paris. It was his surprise for his birthday.”

Parker described slipping and falling as she ran out to her car to get the kit.

“But I kept saying get your *** up. Save that baby.”

Even then, Parker claimed, she couldn’t do it without Reagan’s help.

“She put her broken hand on mine and made the cut.”

Parker wrote that she dropped the scalpel in shock and the sac started to come out. It burst, a foot came out, and Parker said she grabbed the baby.

“I made the worst decision of my life to leave and take the baby to the hospital. As I ran out I heard a female say no stop! But I never stopped and looked back either. In the car I couldn’t find my phones. I was trying to stay on the road. I was shaking and dizzy. I was so cold but sweating Lana I couldn’t think. I panicked. Then, I heard my phone go off. Both the cells were in the back seat.”

On the stand, Venable explained that this letter from Parker to Addison was in response to 27 questions Addison had asked Parker about her version of events. At the time, Addison has testified, she was playing along and trying to find out what really happened. Parker’s letter included the claim that Reagan was going to be there for her when she came clean with her boyfriend Wade Griffin about the faked pregnancy after they returned from a trip to deliver hogs in Oklahoma that afternoon.

“Reagan was going to come home with me to tell him everything when we got back. Lana She was only helping me! Reagan and I were like sisters. I did not kill her!!”

In another attempt to corroborate the alternative perpetrator scenario, Parker also included a mention of a suspicious vehicle that would match up with the gang members described in the confession letters who were lurking in the shadows as they followed Parker before her abduction.

“That night before we were outside at my car talking and Reagan kept being paranoid about the car sitting on the block. I had seen the same one a few days prior. I told her she was overthinking things and the house (it was trashy). I dismissed her worry like it was nothing Lana. If I would have just left Wade Lana and never lied to him. I loved Reagan! Something was terrible wrong that day Lana. I was scared and traumatized beyond a doubt. I kept thinking you are in a nightmare wake up. I felt so impaired. I reached a point thinking maybe I went crazy?”

In addition to corroborating the alternative scenario described in the confession letters, prosecutors say the letter to Addison also provides an explanation for how Hannah Hullender became the target of the frame plot in the second confession letter, which was written shortly after Hullender arrived at the jail and ended up in a cell next to Parker’s.

TX DPS Special Investigator Briscoe Davis testified on Tuesday that Hannah Hullender was “a troubled lady with a bad meth addiction and suicidal tendencies,” and prosecutors say Parker saw that as an opportunity to make it look like Hullender was one of the females who lured and kidnapped Parker by pretending to have car trouble. According to this alternative scenario, Hullender was involved in the murder as part of a gang initiation requiring her to kill someone.

In the letter to Addison, Parker claimed Hullender hinted at her involvement in the gruesome murder after they met in jail.

“Out of nowhere Hannah says Parker do you remember who stopped you? Lana omg! Chills shot down my spine…It was Hannah!”

In case it was not clear enough that Hullender was one of the female voices she now recognized, Parker added, “I couldn’t remember what happened. Then when Hannah asked if I remember who stopped me? WTF! I never talked to Hanna about ****? Where and the **** did she come out with that? But her voice said it all? The tone was like snapping her fingers. Like she wanted me to know and realize it?”

Body cam video reveals new details from traffic stop

Jurors on Wednesday also saw more body cam video from the traffic stop in De Kalb that day. Prosecutors say it shows Parker was more concerned with getting to the hospital in Idabel and not CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana than with following the infant CPR instructions LifeNet EMS dispatchers were trying to give her on the phone.

“She’s not breathing! Come on baby girl!” Parker says in the video, attempting compressions and breathing a few times into the baby’s nose while frantically pleading with the trooper to call her boyfriend and tell him to meet her at the hospital in Idabel.

“We gotta go to Idabel!” Parker cries in the video. “That’s where I’m going! I’m not going to St. Michael’s! They hurt my last baby!”

At this point, Crisp noted that Parker never had a child who was hurt by any hospital and that Parker was aware that all of the hospitals within 60-mile radius have been notified to be on the lookout for her because of the anonymous tip Wade Griffin had received from Tommy Wacasey. Parker’s former employer and women’s health provider had tipped off the hospitals after learning Parker was faking her pregnancy.

In the video, Reagan’s bloody crocs can be seen on Parker’s feet.

Prosecutors also revealed Wednesday that police found a syringe full of tranquilizer in the purse recovered from the car after that traffic stop. Former New Boston Police Officer Westin Fannin testified that Parker told them it was steroids for her farm animals, but lab testing revealed it was a powerful tranquilizer called Xylazine, used to knock out horses and cows.

“And if it tranquilizes large animals, it’ll tranquilize a person,” said Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards.

“What ya’ll have been trying to find is a way to explain something that may not be explainable,” Parker’s defense attorney said on cross-examination before noting that no Xylazine was found in the autopsy reports or mentioned by any witnesses.

Prosecutors: Taylor Parker bullied some jailers, befriended others

Since she has been in custody at Bi-State, Parker has been housed in administrative segregation, also known as “ad seg” or solitary confinement. This section of the jail is separate from the general population and is typically where inmates who require close monitoring are held. Inmates remain in their cells for 23 hours a day, with one hour of recreation. Communication and interaction with inmates in the general population is typically limited.

But prosecutors say Parker has regularly gotten more than an hour of daily recreation time and been allowed to visit and socialize far more than other inmates at her level of protective custody. On top of that, they say, jailers have allowed her to violate jail policies requiring her to remain handcuffed during visits to the medical office for sick calls and with her therapist.

Then there is the makeup Parker has been known to wear inside the jail and to court appearances and the contraband found in her cell.

“There have been things in her jail cell they don’t even know how she got it,” Crisp said.

Like a yellow jail uniform worn by sanitation inmates who work in the laundry.

“Had to have been given to her by another inmate or jailer,” former Bi-State Corrections Officer Samantha Malone testified Wednesday. “She had no reason to wear that anywhere.”

“If you have an inmate that can move stuff around the jail, that can be a security issue,” Crisp said, and Malone agreed.

Malone was called to the stand to testify about all the ways Parker was able to get away with violating jail policies and how she used her reputation, bullying, and manipulation to get her way.

Crisp recalled how Parker boasted in her letter to the FBI that she was “running the jail from ad seg” while Malone was on the stand.

“Sounds about right,” Malone responded.

“She would walk down the hallway and expect people to move out of her way,” Malone testified.

“And did they?” Crisp asked.

“Most of them did, yes.”

Malone said Parker’s relative wealth of books and commissary items are like currency in jail. If inmates think another inmate has money or see them getting away with things, they gain influence and status over other inmates. Parker also used those books to pass a lot of notes, a point Crisp emphasized by plunking a stack of papers down on the podium Wednesday as she questioned Malone on the stand.

“She’s a segregated inmate, and she’s moving this amount of mail around the jail.”

But Malone testified that the jail was also very short-staffed and that Parker took advantage of this, as well as the inexperience or unwillingness of some corrections officers to stand up to her. She was aggressive with jail staff and disrespectful to jailers, once telling them, “you know what I’m capable of.” She would also threaten them with legal action to get her way.

“They don’t know any better,” said Crisp. She’s a bully.”

Malone says she was targeted with threats and a formal complaint by Parker because she did not allow her to get away with these things while she was the supervisor on duty. The complaint stemmed from an incident in which Parker wanted out of her cell for rec time, but the jailer on duty was not comfortable with letting Parker out while she was having to closely monitor another inmate in the same pod who was on suicide watch.

This upset Parker, who Malone said had been out of her cell until 2 a.m. that morning as it was. Parker got angry and accused the jailer of using racial slurs to threaten her. Malone was there and says the jailer did not do that. Parker was allowed to come out later that day for a shower and to make phone calls. But after that, she filed a complaint against Malone, accusing her of instigating fights between inmates, calling her a racial slur, and taking her away twice into the showers to assault her out of the view of the jail’s surveillance cameras.

Malone denied those allegations.

But it was not all bullying and threats, according to prosecutors. Malone testified about the friendship Parker developed with one corrections officer who no longer works at the jail but continued to write letters and put money on Parker’s books.

“Do corrections officers usually have a chance to hang out and become friends with inmates?” Crisp asked.

“Not usually,” Malone said.

“Jailers are told not to make personal connections with anyone. They may be nice now and act like they wanna know what’s going on in your life, but they can turn around and use it against you if you do something they don’t like.”

Malone also testified that she had younger inmates that are typically housed in ad seg for their protection moved to keep them away from Parker’s influence.

“As young as they were, I just thought it was possible she was telling them things they didn’t need to do. At 17 they needed to be isolated by themselves and not with people older than them doing things they shouldn’t be doing.“

On cross-examination, defense attorney Harrelson took aim at who is to blame for Parker’s ability to flout the rules while behind bars.

“Do inmates always make the best decisions?” Harrelson asked Malone.

“No.”

“Hence they’re inmates.”

“The person who controls the opening of that seg cell door is an employee of the jail. If I’m in R-pod for my door to be open, a corrections officer with a key has to come open it for me. If a door is open more than one hour in a day, that’s a decision a corrections officer makes, right?”

“Yes.”

“Taylor Parker doesn’t run the jail, does she?”

“Not likely,” Malone responded.

“The insinuation here is that all this is everybody else’s fault except Taylor Parker’s,” Crisp said on redirect, before confirming with Malone that the pay for corrections officers starts in the $12 hourly range before asserting that some of these corrections officers start out young and that Taylor Parker is more sophisticated than them and that threats of getting sued and having their lives wrecked might just be enough to convince some to let things slide.

“The rule book doesn’t say these are the rules unless you’re young or not sophisticated,” Harrelson countered. “The rules are the rules, jailers have the right to say no, don’t they?”

A love of “dark books”

Jurors also heard Wednesday about Parker’s love of “very dark books” with deviant themes, her apparent aspirations of becoming an actress, and a lie about her being named “the sexiest killer alive.”

Jurors heard a jail call with Lana in which Parker claimed her brother told her he read an article that described her as “the sexiest killer alive.”

“And I was like what?!” Parker laughed. “Please destroy that. That is sick that even somebody would say that.”

But then Parker went on to describe to Addison in detail the photo that was published along with the article, claiming her brother told her, “’I mean, Hell, it was a good picture of you,’ and I’m like ‘Thanks, thanks a lot!’”

Texas DPS Special Investigator Andrew Venable reviewed all of Parker’s jail call recordings. Crisp asked him Wednesday about that claim.

“Has her brother ever told her that on any of the calls, “’You are the sexiest killer alive?’”

“I’m not aware, no.”

But Venable said he did find evidence during his investigation that Parker was looking to break into acting. He said she sent an email for an open casting call for Yellowstone. Jurors saw that email and the photos she sent with it in August 2020, along with the follow-up email she sent minutes later with more details.

“My name is Taylor Griffin. I am 28 years old. I am interested in any Yellowstone casting needs. I have 20 years experience in ranching/farming,” the email read, adding that she lived in Simms, operated a feral hog buying facility, and owned Circle G farms.

In addition to acting, Venable says he found evidence that Parker has dabbled in writing. He testified to finding a couple of stories she wrote on her laptop, including one called “Dark Tales Rising” Venable described it as a “very bad knockoff” about a series of grisly murders with a female protagonist.

As previous testimony has established, Parker is also a prolific reader and her mother sent her a lot of books and Parker is often heard discussing them in their calls. While she loves romance author Nora Roberts for summer reading, Venable says she started talking a lot about a particularly dark book series as the trial approached called Den of Vipers.

“18+ Reverse Harem Romance. Warning this book contains scenes and references of abuse/assault that some readers may find triggering. Along with graphic sex scenes and violence. This is a dark book.”

The “Reverse harem” romance genre involves one female protagonist and three or more male love interests. And Venable says the Den of Vipers books are not a light summer read.

“I would believe ‘dark book’ would be an understatement describing the graphic nature of this novel.”

Venable said he took a Saturday to read about 600 pages of one of the novels and found non-consensual sexual activity, torture, sex contact after committing murders, among other things that Crisp made clear were too graphic to specify in court.

Harrelson questioned whether it was fair to judge Parker’s character based on a few sentences from one of these books, noting that Dahmer was the number one show on Netflix as Parker’s trial was getting underway.

“That would be a whole lot of disturbed people,” Harrelson said.

“Dark material seems to fascinate a lot of people,” Venable said.

Crisp pointed out that most people watching Netflix shows like Dahmer were not just convicted of “the most heinous murder this county has ever seen,” which drew an objection from the defense.

“Summer light reading material and switching back to more dark material right before trial would be the point of emphasis,” Venable responded.

A cryptic request for help

Also taking the stand Wednesday was Chase Carter, who was involved with Parker while she was married to Tommy Wacasey. He testified that he broke it off when he got an uneasy feeling about some of the things she was telling him.

“Lies, just not normal. Things didn’t add up,” Carter said. “It was just a whole weird situation.”

But they remained friends, and he testified that Parker texted him on Sept. 10, 2020, about a month before the murders.

“Hey, so I don’t want to say a lot or anything other than if I had a problem do you know someone who could talk to me and help,” the text read. “Someone had mentioned you may know someone since you used to be part of a biker group or something like that. “

Carter testified that he does own a bike but is not part of any kind of “biker group.” Still, he tried to find out what she wanted.

“Lol I may be able to help girl what problem tho like with a person” he responded.

“Yes sort of I don’t want to ask anyone I know to do anything. Do you catch my drift chase,” Parker texted, using Carter’s first name in spite of going to the effort of saving his contact as “Cassie.”

“But I’ll help anyway I can get back whatever is yours or whatever I need to do js.”

Parker told him she would pay $1500.

“hell for 1500 I may do it lol,” to which Taylor responded, “you won’t do this Chase.”

“It sounded like something fishy,” Carter testified. But he said nothing came of it because Parker never brought it up again after that.

Testimony is set to resume Thursday morning. The trial is expected to continue into the second week of November.