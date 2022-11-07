NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The defense has rested in the sentencing phase of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial after a morning of testimony from a neurologist who said the convicted killer’s brain is “broken.”

Parker’s defense team has spent the past week making the case for life in prison. The 29-year-old was convicted Oct. 3 by a Bowie County jury for the murder of 21-year-old Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage, on Oct. 9, 2020. The State rested last Monday after prosecutors spent three weeks making a case for Parker to get the death penalty.

“Something is very wrong with her brain, yes,” New York City neuropsychologist Dr. Siddartha Nadkarni told defense co-counsel Mac Cobb Monday morning. “She has frontal lobe dysfunction, frontal lobe syndrome.”

In addition to reviewing Parker’s extensive medical records and reports from Parker’s previous brain scans, Nadkarni says he conducted his own physical examination on Parker at the Bi-State jail in March of 2022. He also ordered a new set of brain scans and an EEG, which he said confirmed what he found in his review of her medical history and his physical examination.

On MRI and PET/CT scans shown to the jury, Nadkarni pointed to gaps in the folds of Parker’s brain, which he says indicates atrophied white and gray matter, brain tissue. in the areas that govern behavior and executive function. He said that explains her impulsivity and lack of inhibition, as well as her inconsistent stories and “confabulations.”

The most atrophied areas of Parker’s brain are in her frontal and temporal lobes, according to Nadkarni, which affects a person’s emotional response and ability to gauge what is good or bad and what is important and not important. He says it also impairs the regulation of emotion and the decisions people make.

“All of that stuff doesn’t work well in her case. And you can see that on both EEG and on the MRI.”

Nadkarni said it is the part of the brain that, when functioning normally, might keep you front telling off your boss in a heated moment.

“People who don’t have this functioning well, they’re erratic,” he explained, comparing the behavior to an alcoholic who exhibit this kind of behavior when they’ve been drinking because alcohol inhibits these functions.

“When we come up with things in our mind most of the time what our brains prohibit,” Nadkarni explained. “It helps us take a second to decide whether it’s the right thing to do or not. People with this dysfunction don’t have those breaks. It’s impulsivity. Things will just be said outright without stopping to think about what you’re saying.”

He also pointed to EEG, which he says shows the dysfunction resulting from the atrophied neurological tissue in action. He testified that there are multiple areas of her brain that both look abnormal on the scan and show up on the EEG as slowed activity.

“It means that part of the brain is not working. It’s broken,” Nadkarni said. “I would say this is severe dysfunction. It’s hard to lose neurons in your scan. That means something.”

Nadkarni explained that atrophied brain matter means fewer neurons firing, causing dysfunction and abnormal behavior. This can either be because they never developed well or because they deteriorate when they are not used such as in cases of dementia.

“It’s been going on for a long time, that I can definitely say,” Nadkarni testified. “Can’t say it’s been since in utero, but it’s been going on for a long time.”

He also said the abnormal results of this kind of testing cannot be faked.

Richards questioned how Nadkarni could claim that Parker’s medical records showed something was wrong and how he found these neurological abnormalities, pointing to 10 scans from multiple doctors going back to 2017 that showed no evidence of any abnormalities.

Richards also questioned how Parker could have been as calculated in her scheming as the evidence and testimony suggests if critical brain functioning was the real issue and pushed back on the neurologist’s assertion that confabulation is the same as pathological lying.

Jurors also heard from a SANE nurse and friend of Parker’s late grandmother, who testified she loved and thought of Parker as her own granddaughter but refused to lie to Parker’s boyfriend Wade Griffin and pose as her actual grandmother when she asked her to in September 2020 about access to some private land for hunting. Instead, she told Parker to be honest with Griffin. She also testified that she and Parker talked about her being in the delivery room when the baby arrived, but never heard from her again after she claimed she was going in for a sonogram and to set a date to have labor induced.

An Austin-based social worker also testified that her assessment of Parker’s childhood and development revealed a claim of sexual assault by a family friend at the age of 13 that her grandmother allegedly kept from being reported, as well as seemingly oblivious parents who did nothing to help their daughter deal with her emotional and weight issues. Prosecutors pointed out that Parker repeatedly denied a history of sexual assault until just before the trial.

The defense rested after a little less than 3 days of testimony, calling 10 witnesses that included Parker’s mother, brother, aunt, and grandmother. The jury also heard from a psychologist who said Parker is a pathological liar and a manipulative person but that it was hard to predict whether she would pose a threat of violence in the future.

Parker again declined to testify, as she did in the first phase of the trial.

Both sides will have the opportunity to rebut the other’s testimony Tuesday morning. Closing arguments are expected to follow before the jury receives instructions and starts deliberations. That could happen as early as late Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.