NEWS BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The judge in Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial has denied a request by the defense to throw out the capital murder charge against her, arguing a fetus that has not been born is not alive under Texas law and cannot be kidnapped.

Such motions are made before a case is submitted to the jury, and argues that no reasonable jury could find for the opposing party. Harrelson argued the state had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the baby was born and alive. Furthermore, Harrelson argued it is legally impossible for Parker to have had specific intent to commit a kidnapping because the baby had not been born.

Parker, who was 27 at the time of the Oct. 9, 2020 murders, is charged with kidnapping and capital murder. The 21-year-old New Boston mother was strangled, beaten, and stabbed repeatedly, all with her three-year-old daughter in the house. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty due to the heinous and pre-meditated nature of the crime and because Parker showed no remorse.

The prosecution argued that Parker planned the crime and clearly prepared for it, killing Reagan Hancock with the intent of taking her baby, and that she did do that.

“That’s a kidnapping. That’s a completed kidnapping,” said First District Attorney Kelley Crisp. “She had the specific intent, of course she did. When she drove out of her driveway that morning, she intended to kill Reagan Hancock and take her baby.”

Crisp also argued that Braxlynn was born and that she did have a heartbeat before she was declared dead at the hospital.

“Braxlynn was born because Taylor Parker cut her out of her mother,” Crisp said, adding that the jury is free to assign whatever definition of a human being they want in this case.

Bowie County District Judge John Tidwell denied the motion for a directed verdict raised by Jeff Harrelson shortly after the state rested its case late Thursday afternoon.

After that, the defense rested its case without bringing any witnesses, and Parker swore that she was choosing not to take the stand in her defense. That means the trial now moves to closing arguments, which are expected to get underway first thing Monday morning.

The latest developments came after a full day of testimony, including more than four hours from the man prosecutors, say Taylor Parker faked her pregnancy,

Wade Griffin described his relationship with Taylor Parker as an emotional rollercoaster. He described how they met at a rodeo in July 2019 and how the relationship moved quickly. He soon found himself entangled in her dubious financial dealings and heavily in debt. He said he had doubts at times and even suspected her pregnancy was a trap but Parker was very convincing and had an answer for everything when he questioned her.

Parker’s defense attorney spent more time cross-examining Griffin than any other witness in the trial, pointing out all the red flags and asking why Griffin did not heed them.

He suggested Griffin was blinded by the lifestyle Parker’s claims of big money promised.

This afternoon, the jury watched Parker’s first interview with police from her hospital bed in the ER on the day of the murder. In that interview, Parker initially denied everything but eventually claimed Reagan Hancock fell on a knife as they argued at her home on the morning of the murder and that she cut the baby out to save the infant’s life.

It’s a different story than what she would later tell in her interviews with Texas Rangers, which the jury watched on Wednesday.

The jury also heard Monday morning from a woman who was incarcerated at the Bi-State Jail with Parker in December 2020, two months after Parker’s arrests. Shonnaree Yeager was in for probation violation and working as a trustee at the jail. She sent a letter to the DA’s office in March, telling them she had information Parker had told her about how she initially tried to use a knife that was in Hancock’s home on the morning of the murders to cut the baby out but found that it was not working the way she wanted it to. Yeager testified that Parker told her she went out to her car to get the scalpel blade she kept in a medical kit in her purse to finish the job.

She told Yeager she placed the baby up against Reagan’s cheek and told the baby, “Tell Momma bye.”

Yeager told the jury Parker told her she headed to the hospital with the baby. Parker did not mention that the baby was in distress but rather because she wanted to make a record that she’d had the baby. She told Yeager she pulled over when the baby stopped breathing and did not mention that she stopped because she had gotten pulled over. She said she tucked the cord into her pants and that EMS crews assumed the baby was hers.

While Yeager testified that she did not receive anything in return for the information she provided about the case to the prosecutor’s office, defense attorney Jeff Harrelson noted that she sent the letter to the DA’s office while she was hoping to have her probation reinstated. Yeager acknowledged that she was hoping to get out with time served on her charges in Bowie County, as well as charges in Cass and Miller County, but she did not hear back from the DA’s office until after she served her time.