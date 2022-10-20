BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”

That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.

The same jury that convicted Parker on October 3 is now hearing testimony and viewing evidence presented by prosecutors and Parker’s defense team as they make their respective cases on whether she should get the death penalty or life in prison.

Jurors also heard some of Parker’s jail calls Wednesday, in which Parker expressed no remorse and took no responsibility for the murders or any of the lies she told leading up to the crime.

Caitlyn Glass testified about how she met Parker in May 2016 through a mutual friend. Glass says the friend introduced them because she had just been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Parker was claiming she had, too.

They did bond over their shared diagnosis and even formed something of a support group with another friend who also has the disabling disease of the central nervous system. They even got matching tattoos of the Celtic symbol for new beginnings.

Glass says they had different symptoms, but her own understanding of the disease was still limited in the early stages of her illness. Glass was experiencing numbness and tingling, and vision impairment and could not walk at times. Parker was getting migraines and facial drooping. It seemed authentic to Glass and she had no reason to doubt.

But Glass says she started to notice a pattern. Every time Glass ended up in the hospital with a relapse, she says Taylor would come to visit her and a few days later show up in the emergency room “with her own little base of symptoms.”

“All the times I was in the hospital, I look back on our experiences, and it made no sense she was there for what she was saying she was there for,” Glass said on the stand.

“It was a good little attention-getter for her, in my opinion.”

Parker was often there when the doctors would talk to her about her treatment and care and had even gone to some of her doctor’s appointments. After meeting the doctor who diagnosed Glass with MS, Parker started seeing her, too.

Glass testified that Parker did this after she stopped seeing her neurologist Dr. Saud Khan because he did not believe she had MS.

“He did believe with the migraines but did not believe she had MS at all and did not want to treat her for it.”

Parker told Glass about her previous hospital visits and about the stroke she supposedly had long before they met. She said had to learn to walk again, which is something Glass says she actually had to do.

“The hardest part about MS is that it’s a completely hidden thing, you can’t see what’s going on,” Glass said. “I wouldn’t wish this disease on anybody. It’s a horrible disease.”

Glass testified that she started noticing a lot of inconsistencies. When she had a relapse, her symptoms would worsen. That was not the case with Parker. She would not end up in the hospital. Instead, they would send her home with instructions for managing pain.

That was not her experience, nor was the experience of their mutual friend with MS. They would typically be admitted, have scans done to see what was going on, and stay for a few days to get IV steroids to ease the symptoms.

Parker, on the other hand, was going through Stradol nose spray, a synthetic opioid painkiller used for migraines.

“Looking back, it’s kind of crazy because she used it a lot. She’d go through those bottles pretty quick,” Glass said. “I don’t even take pain meds, narcotics, like that.”

Glass was already involved in the Jeep club Taylor would later join when they met. After they became friends, Taylor went along for one of their rides. She liked it and got involved in the group, talking her then-husband Tommy into buying a Jeep he says they could not afford. He testified Tuesday that he wanted to make Parker happy.

Before long, Glass says Parker was coming over to her mother’s house in Texarkana, where Glass was living with her children. Glass says Parker was there a lot on her days off or even some days before Glass went to work. Her girls were younger than Parker’s daughter and son, and she says her kids eventually let her know that Parker’s daughter was trying to pit them against each other and no longer wanted to play with her. But the kids were coming over a lot.

“She would pawn her kids off on my mom multiple times.”

Before Glass moved from Magnolia to Texarkana, Glass says she had a different impression of Parker’s husband, Tommy Wacasey.

“The way I pictured Tommy before we knew him was that it wasn’t a good marriage.”

Glass testified about Parker’s behavior when they went on Jeep club outings, to which Tommy was never invited.

“She was acting a lot like that her marriage was falling apart, so it was almost like her flirting was okay.”

Glass says Parker cheated on Tommy on some of those outings. In one case, the other spouse’s wife caught them. During a camping weekend, she says Taylor spent the night in a tent with another member of the club. Glass says Parker “got full of herself” after her plastic surgery and was very flirtatious with Glass’ husband and other men.

“She was very superficial,” Glass testified.

Parker was leading a double life in the Jeep club, according to Glass, who says she tried to call her out on it toward the end. It was after Parker had an affair with one of her good friends. Toward the end, she says Parker claimed Tommy was abusive, but Glass says she would throw herself into a wall or furniture to create bruises and they never bought the ruse.

Glass testified that Parker “faked a big fight with Tommy and ran off to El Dorado to this other man’s house and stayed the weekend,” and their friendship ultimately fell apart.

Once she and her husband got to know Tommy, Glass says they became friends and remain friends to this day. She says she has since learned that a lot of things Parker told her were not true, including the claim that the father of Parker’s daughter had died in a crash. Glass says she learned the truth from Hunter Parker’s mother after Taylor and Hunter starting dating following her split with Tommy Wacasey.

Glass also learned that Parker was claiming the feather tattoos the two had gotten on their collarbones had a deeper meaning. While Parker was claiming it had to do with a terrible wreck, Glass says it was just a cool design. Glass had been in a serious wreck, however, and suffered muscle damage to her arm. Glass would later learn that Parker had co-opted a similar story.

Then there were the social posts that would leave a casual observer believing Parker was in medical school, such as selfies showing Parker wearing a stethoscope.

“A lot of it was putting it out there and letting people assume,” Glass said. “It was attention grabbers. She never flat out said she was a nurse.”

Prosecutors say this allowed Parker to deny she ever said she was a nurse or in medical school.

The entire time they were friends, Glass says Parker was telling her she had a hysterectomy. So when she announced her pregnancy, Glass knew it was not true. But she says Parker did her best to convince her otherwise. From her experience as a nurse, Glass says she knew better.

“I’m not an idiot.”

Glass overheard Parker blame Tommy repeatedly for her hysterectomy but never mentioned the tubal ligation Parker opted for in 2014.

“A very good con artist, really. Very, very believable. As friends as long as we did, you start catching on to all her lies, and that’s why our relationship started to fall apart,” Glass said.

“She’d get mad and try to sway the conversation as much as she could so that we didn’t talk about it. Or when we did, it was always about how it was somebody else’s fault.”

On cross-examination, Parker’s defense attorney asked a pointed question.

“Do mentally ill folks always understand that they have mental health issues? Does that make sense?”

“Not always,” Glass said.

“Sometimes people are so dumb they don’t realize they’re dumb because they’re dumb. Some people with mental health issues can’t rationally understand that they have mental health issues,” Harrelson concluded.

Jurors also heard Wednesday afternoon from Colton Gage, who went on a group date with Parker in early August 2019. Later that month, after she started dating Wade, Parker reached out to Gage and told him that her purse was stolen while she was on a trip to Oklahoma and that she had kids and an electric bill due. On the stand, Gage said he did question how Parker was going on a vacation if she was broke and that Parker told him her grandmother paid for the trip.

Taylor never had her purse stolen in Oklahoma. Prosecutors say this was a scam to get money from Gage.

Gage testified that she did not directly ask for money but was hinting at it and he felt sorry for her so he did send her $300 via PayPal. When she told him her bank would not process it for five days, he sent her another $300 via Facebook, which he knew would arrive instantly, with the understanding that she would return the other $300 sent through PayPal as soon as it hit her account.

Records show that first $300 hit Parker’s account about five minutes after Gage sent it, but Parker never sent it back. When Gage saw that both payments went through, he started messaging Parker to get the money back, but she never responded.

Gage says he only waited a few days before he attempted to recover the money through PayPal because he was blocked from all communication with Parker and had no way to contact her at that point. Parker had unfriended him on Facebook.

About four months later, in early January 2020, Gage sent Parker a PayPal request for $300. He needed the money. He sent the request with a message.

“Taylor like you needed help when your purse was stolen and I helped. I’m asking that you help me in returning my money. I sent two payments of 300 dollars to you. One via PayPal even labeled borrowed money,” Gage said in the message, telling her he was not angry, but he was now having financial problems and needed the money back.

He also requested $300 back via Facebook. She did not respond to either request and Gage never heard from her again.

Prosecutors noted that Parker did not mention anything about needing to make payments to a farm hand named Juan and that he never saw her Facebook posts where she was talking about buying land worth millions of dollars.

Parker asked Gage for the money less than a month after telling Wade to hire Juan Martinez and that she would pay Juan’s $19 per hour salary. When Gage was asking for the money back, Parker was more than a month into her bogus multi-million dollar Pecan Point deal and faking bank documents and checks.

Testimony resumed Thursday morning on the fifth day of the penalty phase of the trial.

Wade Griffin’s mother returned to the stand and talked about Parker’s treatment of her children and the letter Parker wrote to her husband Jimmy after her arrest. Parker’s former close friend Stephanie Ott was on the state Thursday morning, as well. Details of that testimony will be updated Thursday afternoon.