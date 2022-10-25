NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The jury in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County got their first look Tuesday at the two confession letters prosecutors say Parker fabricated to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby.

Texas DPS Special Investigator Briscoe Davis testified that the letters contain details about the murders that only the perpetrator could have known, including some of the injuries Hancock suffered that were only discovered during her autopsy.

Parker was convicted on Oct. 3 in Hancock’s murder and now faces the death penalty.

On the stand Tuesday, Davis testified that the letters reference one of the weapons investigators believe was used to bludgeon Reagan that was not publicly released. Both letters, written from the perspective of the “real killer,” describe repeatedly striking Reagan in the head with a crowbar. Davis said the injuries revealed in the autopsy are consistent with the claw of a hammer or a crowbar.

Neither of those tools were found at the scene or recovered elsewhere.

Davis said the letters also contained information accounting for some of the other items, potential evidence missing from the scene, and details about Parker’s life and travels that only she could have known.

Both letters begin similarly.

“Take what you think you know, the lies, the assumptions you’ve come up with in your minds 211 from what you’ve been fed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. It’s all wrong.”

“I hope you find the answers to your questions in this letter. Consider this my signed death certificate…though I’ve found peace with that. Though drugs played a major part I am still responsible for MY actions. I have to come clean with my past and this crime. I’m GUILTY and maybe that’s why it’s so easy to come clean to tell you what really happened.”

Both letters describe an alternate version similar to the one Parker told inmates and wrote in numerous notes and letters found in her cell. Inmates turned the documents over to investigators.

In this alternate scenario, and according to the “confession letters,” Parker was targeted for her money by gang members who drugged and kidnapped her from the side of the road and took her to Hancock’s house, where she woke up to find Reagan had been severely beaten. As Parker has claimed to inmates and investigators, the letters say Reagan begged Parker to take the baby out of her dying body to save her.

“Word was the girl had money originally but then the ole boy got himself into some oil money an land. Doughboy who we were rolling the deal for caught word in December from a crew member who happened to have an ole lady who worked at the same place. Overheard a man deliver a check to the b**** over a million. She confirmed when she called her ole man in her office. Girl got it recorded sent it to Doughboy – He called a deal.”

“She’s trying to write like a street thug,” Davis testified.

The letters, one 10 pages long and the other 13, tell the same story, but Davis said the second letter added a few more embellishments.

They both describe gang members with street names like “J-Dogg,” “Doughboy,” and “Kodiak.” One even references a real drive-by involving gang-affiliated suspects outside a Texarkana Chili’s New Years’ Eve 2020. Police say that was a murder-for-hire plot and part of a larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.

Davis said there are some “lower level” associates of Crips in the area, but none that law enforcement is aware of going around killing people as a gang initiation.

The letters claim the gang members were monitoring and following Parker and her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, using surveillance equipment to track them and listen in on their phone calls. One of the calls described in the bogus confessions involved a conversation between Taylor and Reagan the night before the murder.

“‘I have to tell you something,'” the author of the first confession letter wrote, recalling the supposed call. “‘I have a secret. I don’t want to be with Homer anymore. We are fighting a lot now. I’m not sure if the baby is his.’ There was static. We repositioned still nothing. Then we hear ‘just be here at 8 and ill pretend to be the doctor.’ He will believe it. He will be hours away. You can say you called me then I can back you up. It will work I promise.”

The author says the call was interrupted by static over their surveillance equipment before hearing the person, intended to be understood as Taylor, telling Reagan she needs to go with Wade in the morning for his hog delivery at the ranch in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.

“It’s our business plus I made the deal not him,'” to which Reagan purportedly laid out their plan, telling what she needed to say to Wade, telling Taylor, “this is perfect for the plan then you’ll be lie free.”

“I hear the girl say you need to be here at 8 in the morning,'” the author writes in the second confession letter. “I will call around 9 and pretend to be the doctor say you lost the baby and you need someone since he will be gone hours away call me I’ll take you home boom done. The other girl said she really needed to go with him that they had been banking on this deal and Wade normally never went alone.”

The implication here, Davis says, was that Reagan was going to help Taylor end her fake pregnancy by pretending to be a doctor and claiming that Taylor had a miscarriage and that the baby was dead.

Instead, the fake confessions claim gang members kidnapped and drugged Taylor, who was supposedly still knocked out in the car when the “real killer” pulled a crowbar out of her sleeve in Reagan’s garage and bashed her with it.

“She was fast but my swing was faster as the first hit came down on the back of her skull,” the letter says, describing the blood running down Reagan’s face before detailing what Davis believes includes real details Parker recalls from the brutal beating and murder.

“That’s just something that she’s reliving it, in my opinion.”

Parker’s defense attorney Jeff Harrelson objected to that statement.

Davis said the letters do weave actual events into the story. The author describes an altered version of an actual phone call between Griffin and Parker the night before the murder when he wanted to know where she was. The second letter also describes the gang members watching Wade pulling out of his Simms driveway with a trailer full of squealing hogs on the morning of the murder.

They also describe a scenario where the real killer looked on as Reagan supposedly begged a shaken and devastated Parker to take the baby, ultimately grabbing the scalpel to finish cutting herself open when Parker hesitated.

The letters also suggest that Reagan’s 3-year-old daughter saw it all. The author describes the terrified little girl entering the living room during the brutal assault as Reagan screamed for Taylor.

“Then as I was getting ready to swing again, I heard a small voice register with the mom in me when it said mommy. I hit her again as she hollered run baby go call Daddy tell him Mommy and Aunt Taylor are in trouble. I could see the tears and terror on that babie’s face as I kept hitting her. Then as I stepped toward the baby she turned and ran. The woman could barely say for me to leave her baby alone and she tried to get up but couldn’t.”

And yet, the author described a tear running down her cheek at the scene before her, supposedly insisting that she did not want any part of this gang initiation.

In neither letter nor any of the story variations has Parker taken responsibility for any of the injuries Reagan suffered. Richards also noted that the letters rarely referenced Reagan by name, only calling her “the blonde” and, later, the “bloody girl.”

Parker has reportedly refused to say Reagan’s name throughout her interviews with police and conversations with fellow inmates and her jailhouse therapist.

Prosecutors say the letters provided explanations for gaps in Parker’s statements to police and corroborated the witnesses Parker planned to plant. They describe a car passing by that would later become the “random” witnesses Parker tried to get fellow Bi-State inmate and trustee Phyllis “Granny” Dawson to set up based on details Parker provided to her in a puzzle book before Dawson was released from jail.

Prosecutors noted that the author used a racial slur in one of the letters but not the other – the one she gave to Phyllis “Granny” Dawson, who is Black.

Davis testified that this was just one example of the many ways Parker would morph herself into the type of person each target needed her to be in order to ingratiate herself and earn their trust.

Both letters referenced the fire at Griffin’s home on Oct. 5, claiming members of the gang set it and then watched as the “half-naked couple” came outside and put it out. Parker herself is believed to have set that fire in order to get out of going to the hospital to have labor induced because she had not found a victim yet.

The letters also accounted for evidence never recovered at the scene. The knife, the crowbar, Reagan’s cellphone, and the black hoodie Parker wore on the morning of the murders. They even mention the fake belly Parker bought to fake her pregnancy, describing it falling off Parker during the struggle with her attackers in Reagan’s living room.

The author of the letters describes finding Reagan’s phone in a back bedroom.

“Devonte said you hear that? It was a phone. He walked down the hall into a room to the right. It was a phone. He put it on airplane mode he said grab the evidence in a trash bag lets go. Calls are coming in. No answer they will send someone.”

The letters claim the gang members bagged up bloody towels, knives, and other evidence from the scene and “chunked” it out the car window.

The letters also point to a plan to finish the job on Parker in jail, whether it be by “beatdown” or poisoning, before finishing with an apology.

“Tell the families I’m sorry I not only destroyed the two families but mine too. I see the dead girl in my sleep. I know how the girl behind bars must feel thinking she killed her friend. I’m sorry I took you from your family. I’m sorry they think you are a monster. Why did you think you did it? You begged for help you tried to save that baby. I saw you. I did this to you. To her. To your families. It says confer your sins, and God will forgive.”

Both letters were signed by Alexandria Dale, which Davis said is likely just another made-up character.

Davis testified that an eight-page letter to Lana Addison fills in the gaps of the confession letters from Taylor’s point of view. It provides the exposition that hearing Hannah’s voice after she arrived in the jail “jars a memory and she remembers Hannah is the girl on the side of the road that she stopped to help. And remembers how she woke up at Hancock’s house and saves the baby, and leaves out with her.”

The level of sophistication it would take to pull off this jail plot is “amazingly complex,” especially considering the indications that she started plotting it all out before the murder.

“There might be things that we don’t even know about,” Richards asked Davis.

“There are definitely things that we don’t know about this plot,” Davis responded.

Davis described Hannah Hullender as “a troubled lady with a bad meth addiction and suicidal tendencies.”

Hullender was arrested and booked into Bi-State on Jan. 4, 2021, and immediately placed on suicide watch. She was housed next to Parker in a segregated pod. While the first “confession” letter was written before Hullender arrived at the jail and did not mention her specifically, the second “confession” letter” was three pages longer and named Hullender as one of the “gang members” involved in Parker’s purported kidnapping and assault. In it, she claimed a gang drugged her, abducted her from the side of the road and took her to Hancock’s house. In this alternative version of how the murders happened, Parker claimed to multiple inmates that she woke up to find Reagan beaten severely, and Reagan begged her to take the baby out of her dying body to save her.

On Monday, fellow inmate K’Leigh Bromsey testified that Parker forged a suicide note and asked her to plant it in the cell she shared with Hullender, “find” it and turn it over to jail staff.

Prosecutors spent the morning establishing where the letters came from and how they were recovered before introducing them into evidence, which they did over objections from the defense after the lunch recess.

Earlier in the morning, prosecutors brought New Boston Police Det. Rusty Hill to the stand. Hill searched Parker’s cell in October 2021 after Parker’s alleged plot to frame fellow inmates came to light and prompted an investigation. Hill was looking for handwriting samples to be examined by forensics investigators.

Prosecutors showed the jury saw a number of notes and handwritten documents recovered in Hill’s search of Parker’s cell. They included letters to her family, notes showing Parker flirting with other inmates, plans for a cattleman’s gala and a business plan to run a farm and a restaurant.

They also included what prosecutors called a “cheat sheet,” with bullet points on details from Parker’s roadside gang kidnapping and framing version of the story. Details such as the time on the cock on the dash of the car when she awoke from the drugging: 8:20 a.m., and “Girl pulls me up – B. guy holding Dr,” apparently indicating that a girl pulled her up and a “Black guy” was holding the door.

Prosecutors pointed out where Parker included some of these details in her love notes to Addison.

Then, prosecutors showed the jury pages from a devotional, When Jesus Speaks to an Anxious Heart, dedicated to Parker’s daughter and mother. It contains prayers written by Parker to God.

Each page offers a verse and a passage, and space to write.

“God I ask you to hear me,” Parker wrote on one of the pages. “I ask that you release the pain from my heart and guide me with your hands in eyes during this time of unknowing. For God you know my heart and actions. You alone know I did not comit [sic] the murder I am being convicted of. Help me God to open the eyes of the ones who hate me. For yes I lied about the pregnancy but not to take a life. Help me God! I confess my sins before you, Amen.”

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards noted that no information indicates anyone else is responsible for the murders.

“Free me from this situation, unlock the door,” Parker wrote on another page. “Let Hannah face the consequences of what she did to me and Regan!! I pray for the federal system to drop the murder charges Lord I raise my crown of thorns to you.”

On another page, Parker wrote that her jailhouse girlfriend, whom she had recruited to play a role in her framing plot as her “lead witness” and to discredit another inmate who failed to do her bidding as a “warrior of God.”

“Let the lead detectives open their eyes to what K’Leigh and Lana say,” Parker prays.

“You gave me strength God to stand fight! God give me the sources to aid me in this battle with Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. They wish to kill me God! Let them turn to Hannah,” Parker wrote on another page, pleading with God to “pass the wolves to Hannah.”

On another page, Parker wondered how Hannah knew to stop her in the middle of the road in that direction and noted that Wade was the last person she spoke to before the alleged abduction.

Det. Hall confirmed that in none of these devotional notes, Parker appeared to be questioning what actually occurred during the murder.

On another page, Taylor writes to God, “I keep having flash backs. I see those girls faces the two guys. I can’t sleep – the more I try to forget and tell myself I can take the punishment – I feel like you are persecuting me for not talking. You know what they said. I speak the word and my family will die.”

Here, Hall testified that he believes Parker is trying to convey that she is scared to talk because her family has been threatened by the gang that she claims abducted and framed her.

Later, Parker writes in the devotional, “I was wrong about Lana. She is not of God. She lies and betrays like the other lying snakes. I don’t want to speak to her ever again. I’m done trying to help her with her demons.”

At this point, Addison had fallen out of Parker’s favor for questioning her stories, failing to carry out her role, and ultimately going to the authorities.

On another page, Taylor wrote, “Do lies make me a damn murder? NO!!” finishing with, “Why won’t no one listen to me and hear the truth?”

Richards noted that the devotional appears to be intended to go to Taylor’s daughter at some point, where she will read about her mother claiming to be innocent and Hannah Hullender actually committed the crime.

Before introducing the letters, prosecutors brought a handwriting expert to the stand who testified that, although they could not definitively confirm that Parker wrote the letters, they did find that the handwriting included “distorted and potentially unnaturally prepared handwriting, low individuality, moderate to high reproducibility, pen lifts and hesitation which could all be an attempt at disguise or deliberation.”

An expert in latent fingerprints testified Tuesday that only Parker’s fingerprints could be identified on the ten-page confession letter. Bromsey also testified Tuesday that Parker would practice covering her hands while she wrote to avoid leaving fingerprints on the paper.