NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial heard opening statements Monday morning as the penalty phase gets underway in Bowie County.

The same jury convicted Parker last week in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the abduction of her unborn baby girl, Braxlynn Sage.

“If you make a terrible decision, are you defined by that decision?” Parker’s defense attorney Jeff Harrelson asked the jury. “There were times that she was a good mom until certain events affected that. She’s also human. We submit to you an unwell, flawed human, but a human being, nonetheless. We want to show you how life events shaped who she became.”

Harrelson said they will present testimony about Parker’s mental health issues and appealed to the jury to consider the “full picture” they plan to present in their effort to prove Parker should get life in prison instead of the death penalty.

That includes trauma in Parker’s life and “various catalysts” that set off a series of events during the key developmental phases of her childhood.

“As rational people, we want to make sense of the nonsensical. Sometimes we can’t. We want to explain the unexplainable. Sometimes we can’t. We want to make rational what is irrational. Sometimes, we just can’t,” Harrison said.

“As humans, we all have emotional responses. As humans, we don’t make the best decisions based on that emotion. We make better decisions based on information, reason and the law, and rationality. This is where we seek justice. Some people might have an aspect where avenging is justice. Justice to me is doing what’s called for under the circumstances, regardless of the emotional aspect of it. That’s what separates us from the mob with torches and pitchforks.”

“The battleground was always going to be this,” Bowie County First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp told the jury during her opening statements.

“Taylor Parker is the ‘victim.’ She’s not just good at playing the victim, she’s great at it,” Crisp said, telling the jury they would be hearing a lot more about all the ways prosecutors believe she has played that role in order to get her way and that she will do it again in an attempt to stay off death row.

“The State of Texas believes the law and the evidence only point to one verdict and that’s the death penalty. Your verdict will not come from emotion. It will come from the evidence,” Crisp said, reminding the jury of all the evidence presented in the first phase of the trial that revealed Parker went to extraordinary lengths to maintain the appearance of her pregnancy and her lies about money.

“You know by now she is a con, an actress of the highest order, and a fraud…How can it be worse?” Crisp asked. “Well, it can, and it’s about to.”

Prosecutors say they plan to present witnesses and evidence proving the kinds of aggravating circumstances that qualify Parker for the death penalty, including testimony that Reagan Hancock was not only still alive but fighting back when Parker cut her baby from her body. A medical examiner is expected to testify that one of Parker’s press-on fingernails was found embedded in the baby’s placenta.

Crisp told the jury that GPS coordinates will show that Parker went to the river to dump evidence after taking the baby and killing Reagan Hancock before heading for the hospital in Idabel where she intended to make it look like she had just given birth.

There will also be extensive testimony about Parker’s claimed medical conditions, from cancer and multiple sclerosis to a stroke and a rare blood clotting disorder, which have continued since she’s been in jail. That’s not all prosecutors say Parker has been up to since her arrest on the day of the murder. Jurors will hear details of a sophisticated plot to frame a fragile-minded fellow inmate, which included at least two confession letters that have been recovered from the failed plot that include details from the murders that have not been publicly released. Crisp said Parker included those details in order to make the fake confessions appear legitimate.

The jury will also hear about Parker’s interest in coverage of her trial.

“She thinks that she’s going to be famous. She thinks she’s gonna be on Netflix. Maybe it’s a Lifetime movie. When we played Trooper Shavers’ video in the courtroom of her traffic stop, she asked if she could stay out late that night so she could watch herself on the news. You’re going to hear witness after witness who are going to tell you what she was saying.”

Crisp said they will show jurors that Parker committed welfare fraud and used her own children for financial gain and to manipulate family members who loved and cared for the kids. And in addition to presenting all of Parker’s medical records to prove most of her medical claims are fabrications, prosecutors also plan to bring their own experts to the stand to counter what appear to be new claims of neurological disorders.

“Now, all of a sudden, we have issues. Neurological deficits that everybody missed. That explains all of this. ‘It’s all because my brain is messed up.'”

Instead, Crisp says, their experts will tell the jury there is nothing wrong with Parker other than that she fits the definition for what are known as “Cluster B” personality disorders in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM-5. The manual is the standard reference used by clinicians and researchers to define and classify mental disorders.

“Cluster B” personality disorders are a collection of personality disorders that affect how people behave, typically characterized by a higher likelihood to behave dramatically and erratically. That includes narcissism and antisocial personality disorder, and people who are known as sociopaths, which is defined by a disregard for others and failure to demonstrate guilt or remorse.

Crisp also took on the defense team’s persistent questioning throughout the trial about why no one did anything to stop Parker, telling the jurors Parker’s jailhouse therapist will testify that Parker told her during a recent session, “Wait till they hear who all could’ve done something.”

Crisp said one could have foreseen how Parker’s fake pregnancy could have played out, noting that Bowie County has never had a fetal abduction case and that the National Center for Missing Children has counted 21 cases since they started keeping records. In 19 of those cases, the mother died. In nine of them, the baby died.

“So you’re in here asking people to foresee something that has happened less than 10 times in this nation’s history that we know of. That’s where we are. So if you’re wondering why we are here and what this is all about, that is why.“

That did not stop Parker’s defense team from trying to make the case.

“What do we know about Taylor Parker‘s brain?” Harrelson said. “We are not here for an insanity trial or about whether somebody is incompetent. Just because somebody’s not legally insane doesn’t mean they’re fine. Doesn’t mean there’s nothing wrong. It’s not just all or nothing. It will be apparent if it’s not already… there’s something wrong with her.“

“She’s unstable,” Harrison continued. “She’s unwell. Is that mitigating to you? You’ll make that decision.”

Harrelson noted Parker has no prior criminal convictions and “no significant violence in her past.“

“Taylor is going to pay for what she’s done. What could have prevented this, changed the course? It’s not about blame. But more than a dozen people close to her knew about the events leading up to the murder but didn’t do anything about it, intervene, and in some cases even enabled it.“

“Regardless, she’s never going to see another free day,” Harrelson concluded, telling the jury that “this is an individual, personal decision for each and every one of you.“

The jury selection process in a capital murder case is unique in that each juror must be “death penalty qualified,” meaning they must be able to vote in favor of the death penalty if they believe believes the crime warrants it. But Harrelson made a point during his opening statements to note that at least one juror indicated on their voir dire questionnaire that they think life in prison is worse than the death penalty.

For the State, Crisp concluded her remarks with an appeal to the jury similar to the one she gave in her closing arguments just before the jury took less than an hour to unanimously convict Parker exactly one week ago.

“I’m going to ask you again to put Taylor Parker on death row so she won’t hurt another baby. She’s not going to hurt another mother. I’m gonna ask y‘all to see that she doesn’t.”

Following opening statements, the jury heard from a series of Parker’s former managers and coworkers at various jobs, who say she claimed a variety of illnesses and was frequently out sick.

The former manager at Ameripack plant in Hughes Springs where Parker worked for just a few months in human resources said Parker’s “dark” behavior had him concerned enough to be nervous about what she might do on the day they fired her.

“I was watching her hand and her purse because it would not surprise me,” said Mark Holmes. “I thought she was capable of doing just about anything, so we were prepared for just about anything.”

Holmes testified that Parker would switch from sugary sweet and flirtatious to threatening “in a heartbeat.”

“She could get really dark,” Holmes said, recalling the look in her eyes when she was told her services were no longer needed at the plant after calling her out on a series of lies. He said she did not attempt to correct the record or defend herself.

“Nothing, just a blank, hateful stare.”

Among the lies and inappropriate behavior, Holmes said, were claims of being a cancer survivor and – once she began faking her pregnancy – demands for shorter work weeks due to a “high-risk” pregnancy.

Holmes said Parker also falsely claimed that she was a project manager at the plant and bossed others around in departments where she had no managerial oversight. Parker was hired just before she arrived at the plant, and he quickly became aware of deeply concerning issues with her violating the privacy and trust of employees who were supposed to have been able to find a safe space in the HR department.

Once such violation of privacy and trust was the time an employee came to her to report bullying. Holmes said Parker took the opportunity to loudly claim she had lost a sister to suicide as a result of bullying. The incident prompted a call to a close family friend who happened to be the father of Parker’s stepmother, Charlotte Morton.

“’Mark, I’m sorry, if her mouth is moving, she’s telling you a lie,’ Holmes recalls Morton telling him. “‘She doesn’t have a sister, there is no cancer, those situations don’t exist.'”

Once, he said, she dramatically told everyone to “get back!” when an employee fell ill, claiming medical training she did not have instead of calling 911 as company policy required. Parker got as far as slipping a blood pressure cuff onto the employee’s arm before another employee with actual medical training stepped in while someone else called for an ambulance.

Prosecutors pulled up texts between Parker and her then-friend Angela Pate from that day, showing her humbly bragging about saving a life and being exhausted from the effort.

A former co-worker at the same plant testified that Parker talked her into calling her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, and posing as an assistant manager at the bank where Parker was telling him millions of dollars in wire transfers were hung up by technical issues.

Kelsey Turner said Parker had her explain to Griffin that the money wire was pending but that it was going to come through and that the guy he was asking for was in a meeting at the time and unavailable. Parker told her she needed her help to get Griffin “off her butt” with all of his questions about the money.

When Turner told Parker she was worried she would not be good at this, she says Parker gave her a whole script and reassured her Griffin was “slow” and not going to catch on.

“She knew that he would believe the call,” said Turner.

While Turner said she understands it was not the best thing to do, she testified that she did not see the harm in it because she believed the money was coming and did not intend to manipulate Wade by agreeing to and making the call.

She says she did it because they were friends.

“She made you feel like everything she said was the truth.”

Still, when Parker asked her to make another call, Turner refused.

After Parker was fired, Turner said they found other similar scripts in her desk, indicating it was not the first time Parker recruited an unwitting coworker to deceive others.

Testimony will continue Tuesday. The penalty phase of the trial is expected to last at least two to three weeks.