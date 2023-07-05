SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just hours after a mass shooting in Shreveport that left at least 3 dead and many others wounded, District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor will address the public at a media event Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Jones Mabry Road in the MLK Neighborhood.

According to police, two were reported dead on the scene and one died when they arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

The media release from the Shreveport City Council Clerk said that Taylor and other city officials speak to the media at 10 a.m. from Jones Mabry Road; KTALnews.com will live stream the conference.