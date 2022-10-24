Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that happened on Sunday night in Texarkana.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said in a release Monday, that officers were called to the 600 block of East 43rd Street just before 2 a.m. for a disturbance. When officers arrived they spoke with a 68-year-old woman who gave a description of the suspect who allegedly broke into her home while she was asleep and began assaulting her.

The victim said she fought off the attacker and reached for her cell phone to call 911 for help but the attacker took her phone from her, preventing her from calling 911. The suspect rummaged through her home briefly and left the area. The victim was able to call 911 from another phone and ask for help.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Detectives were notified and arrived at the scene to begin collecting evidence. Officers found the victim’s stolen cell phone in the area, and detectives were able to lift 30-year-old Edward Cole’s fingerprint from the phone.

Police say all efforts were made to contact the Texarkana man. Warrants were issued for Cole’s arrest for residential burglary, robbery, and criminal attempt rape.

A Be On The Look Out (BOLO) was issued to all agencies for Cole’s arrest. Patrol officers Mason Shepherd and William Daugherty began looking into all avenues in search of Cole. They located Cole on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of County Avenue and arrested him on active felony warrants.

Cole was transported and booked into the Miller County Jail, where he awaits his court appearance.