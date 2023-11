TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has released the names of three people fatally wounded on Glendale Avenue Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victims are four-month-old Emerie Gailey, 19-year-old Janie Gailey, and 27-year-old Preston Gailey.

Police said a 9mm Baretta handgun was recovered from the scene. Investigators also learned that Preston Gailey was arrested by TAPD in September in relation to a domestic violence incident.