BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for help identifying two subjects they say stole $1,000 in merchandise from Dillard’s in Bossier City.

According to police, a woman and an elderly man took the items around Feb. 13 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Crime Stoppers released several images of the suspects from store surveillance footage.

Police searching for suspects in Dillard’s theft (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

The man was wearing a dark colored hat, black jacket and blue jeans. The woman was wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Police say both suspects left in an older grey vehicle.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, online or through their P3Tips app. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.