SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 55-year-old Richard Spencer is wanted in connection with the shooting that killed 53-year-old Michelle Wells in the 3000 block of Dallas Street.

When officers arrived they said they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was brought to LSU Health Shreveport where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators learned that the victim was involved in an argument with Spencer. During the dispute, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim at least once. A warrant was secured for Spencer’s arrest for one count of second-degree murder.

Spencer was last seen driving a black 2010 Mazda 3 sedan with a loud exhaust system and silver rims with Louisiana license plate 271 DNC. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to Spencer’s location is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3. You may remain anonymous by reporting a tip to Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or reach out via their mobile app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information leading to Spencer’s arrest.