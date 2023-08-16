SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police provided an update on the fatal shooting at a business on Centenary Boulevard on Saturday evening.

Police said the shooting occurred between patrons and suspects who were attempting to rob the business.

The owner of a nearby convenience store witnessed the incident from his store.

“I was here, and I see something creepy happening outside. So I just look through the window, the camera,” the shop owner said.

The creepy happening that he was seeing according to SPD was three armed males who entered the neighboring business with guns, demanding items from the clerk behind the counter. While the robbers made their attempt the only other patrons in the store at the time, also males, left the store to retrieve weapons from their vehicle.

Police said the patrons returned and started firing their weapons at the robbery suspects as they left the building.

“See some shooting everywhere. We get on the floor because the people were shot. They were shot left and right, and from that moment we didn’t know exactly what to do,” the neighboring shop owner said.

Both robbery suspects died on the scene and were identified as 19-year-old Anthony Lee and 18-year-old Martavious Henderson. The third person involved in the robbery escaped on foot and is still unidentified.

The business owner said the frightening incident has heightened his awareness to ensure the safety of his customers and employees.

“We gonna try our best right now because like when we saw this you never know when bad bad things are gonna come up. So we’re gonna take actions to save our employees to save like our customers.”

The investigation is ongoing and police are still trying to identify the third participant in the robbery and the two patrons who fatally injured the robbers.

It is not known if the men will face criminal charges.