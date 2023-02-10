A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday.

Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Hines was blocking traffic in a marked Shreveport police unit with his overhead lights on when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi speeding northbound. He was taken to a local hospital. Authorities have not released his condition.

The vehicle Sgt. Hines was assisting, a Kia Forte, was also struck, and the occupants were taken to Ochsner LSU Medical Center. Officials say their injuries are non-life threatening. The driver of the Audi was also taken to Ochsner. Their injuries are undisclosed.

Shreveport Police Crash Investigations Unit is investigating due to the severity of the crash. Officials believe impairment to be a factor.