NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches.

Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding warrants for domestic abuse battery, possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine, simple escape and two counts of resisting an arrest in connection with a domestic incident last week.

When deputies responded to the scene on Nov. 20, they say they found Bailey D. Goodman hiding in a parked vehicle in the yard. Deputies reportedly assisted him from the vehicle and found methamphetamine when they searched him.

As they attempted to place Goodman in the rear of a patrol unit, he reportedly jerked away and ran into the nearby woods. The Winn Parish K-9 Tracking Team assisted with the search, during which deputies discovered that Goodman had removed his pants and boots and then rolled in mud to cover his body with his hands still cuffed behind his back. However, they were unable to find him.

Deputies attempted to stop Goodman Wednesday morning with emergency lights on. Officials say he refused to stop, striking an unmarked sheriff’s unit, and led law enforcement officers on a 30-mile chase through Natchitoches.

Goodman led Natchitoches police and NPSO deputies on a chase through the Natchez and Cypress communities down La. Hwy 1. Police discontinued while deputies continued the pursuit left on La. Hwy 493 and then left on La. Hwy 484 W to La. Hwy 494, crossing Shell Beach Bridge onto Bermuda Rd.

He managed to avoid tire deflation devices deployed by deputies, and several additional units arrived staging along La. Hwy 494 near Point Place.

The chase ended near the intersections of Bermuda Rd. and La. Hwy 494, where the road was blocked with construction equipment.

Deputies took Goodman into custody without incident. Authorities say they found marijuana on him during his arrest. A wrecker service impounded the vehicle, and deputies booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

His additional charges include flight from an officer, hit and run, traffic charges and possession of CDS I marijuana.

Officials say there were no injuries during the chase or arrest.