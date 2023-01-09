SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are searching for a wanted man in connection with a Saturday shooting.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of Peach Street in connection to a shooting. Responding officers found that a four-year-old child was struck by gunfire while playing on a local playground.

The injured child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, Violent Crimes Detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect.

The photos are being released to the public in hopes of identifying the person.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact SPD at 318-673-7300 ext 3. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.