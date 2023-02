SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect is behind bars for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kip Lewis that happened along the Gemini parade route Saturday.

According to Shreveport police, the 16-year-old suspect surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

The teenage suspect is facing a charge of negligent homicide and is currently in the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center awaiting his initial hearing.