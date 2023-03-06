SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified and are looking for a suspect in a shooting that critically injured a man Monday morning.

Investigators have obtained a warrant for Boris Williams, 46, for one count of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Police are urging citizens to use extreme caution and contact SPD if Williams is located. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.