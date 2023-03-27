All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in a shooting at a block party in Texarkana turned himself in to police Friday.

In a release Monday, police said Daequan Williams turned himself into the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at the Bi-State Jail around 6:00 p.m. Friday. Police also arrested Kheuma Gilliam. Gilliam is charged with three felony offenses, including first-degree murder, first-degree battery and possession of a weapon by certain persons.

Gilliam’s arrest makes five suspects identified in relation to the shooting. All five men are suspected in a shooting that took place near the intersection of Pinehurst and Grove St. around 8:00 p.m. Sunday. The shooting claimed the life of one victim and wounded a 6-year-old child.

The TAPD says they are still searching for suspects Chris Tyler, Tamrion McCoy and Kolbe Hemphill.