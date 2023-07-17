Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect in the shooting downtown that left multiple people wounded and one dead turned himself in to police.

Brandon Batiste, 29, arrived at the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes office Monday, where officers took him into custody.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest concerning a shooting on July 15 on Commerce Street that wounded five people. One victim later died of their injuries. Police said Batiste confronted a group of people walking along the sidewalk and then opened fire.

Law enforcement booked Batiste into the city jail, where he is facing one count of second-degree murder.