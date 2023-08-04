SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man suspected of shooting another person after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot surrendered according to Shreveport police.

Police were called to the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the victim was walking across that parking lot when a vehicle pulled next to him. The two reportedly exchanged words and the driver exited the vehicle and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing in his vehicle.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 19-year-old Ralynd Nunley and secured a warrant for his arrest. Nunley surrendered himself without incident and was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.