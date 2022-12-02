Darren L. Gray, 35, suspect in multiple mailbox break-ins (Source: Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police have identified the suspect they believe is responsible for breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex in Shreve City and are asking the public to help them find and arrest him.

Police say they identified 35-year-old Darren L. Gray as the person caught on surveillance video prying open mailboxes on Quail Creek Road. He is now wanted for the charge of felony criminal property damage.

If you have information on his whereabouts should call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. To supply information anonymously, contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.