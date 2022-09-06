Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in the MLK neighborhood in early June.

Police say 18-year-old Regge Williams was riding in a stolen vehicle on September 3 when he came into contact with police. Williams was also wanted on an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail and is charged with second-degree murder.

SPD says detectives with the SPD violent crimes unit determined that Williams was also the suspect wanted in connection with the June 7 fatal shooting of Kabrodrick Mitchell after multiple witnesses came forward.

Mitchell was shot inside of a vehicle in the 1700 block of Jamison Street.