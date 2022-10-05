SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport fire investigators arrested a suspect Wednesday they believe was involved in a fire inside a South Highland grocery store.

After reviewing surveillance video from the fire on Sept. 30, investigators identified and interviewed persons of interest. Officials say a male juvenile faces charges of aggravated arson concerning Friday’s fire.

Authorities say the firefighters found the Brookshire’s Grocery Store on the 5800 block of Line Ave. full of heavy smoke when they arrived. Crews extinguished the fire in the paper goods aisle within several minutes.

The sprinkler system contained the fire in a small section of the store. According to the SFD, the grocery store suffered heavy smoke and water damage.

Investigators have now turned the case over to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Juvenile Division.