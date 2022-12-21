BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man police say fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night at a Bossier City apartment complex has died after shooting himself during a police chase.

Police say 48-year-old Rodney Drew Clim shot himself just after midnight after a lengthy police pursuit from Bossier City over the Texas state line into Harrison County after investigators identified him as a suspect in the fatal shooting, which happened around 9 p.m. at the Parkland Villa Apartments on Shed Road.

Clim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with critical injuries, where he died Wednesday morning.

The deadly shooting marked the fourth in Bossier City in 2022 and the first since Sept. 6, according to the KTAL/KMSS homicide tracker. It was the first of two shootings at apartment complexes within blocks of each other on Shed Road in 24 hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A man was shot and wounded at the White Oaks apartments just after noon Wednesday. Police are still looking for a suspect in that case.