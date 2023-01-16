Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they had identified a suspect in the campus vandalism on December 31.

According to police, warrants for possession of a firearm on a university campus and criminal damage to property have also been obtained for the suspect.

Louisiana Tech University student, 30-year-old Jacob D. Roberts, is currently being held in jail in Rogers, Ark. on unrelated charges and authorities are currently working on extradition proceedings. Roberts is charged with damaging the building’s windows with a firearm.

The joint investigation included the Louisiana State Police; Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms; Union Parish Sheriff’s Office; Benton County Sheriff’s Office; and Arkansas State Police. Officials thanked members of the community for providing information during the investigation.