SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Greenwood Police Department is searching for a suspect that reportedly fled during a traffic stop Sunday evening.

Officials say Sgt. Shaul stopped a blue Volvo on U.S. Hwy 79, and the driver identified himself with a driver’s license as Preston Burns. The officer round several warrants for Burns’ arrest and took him into custody.

Police searching for suspect Preston Burns after Greenwood officer injured in traffic stop (Source: Greenwood Police Department)

While Shaul was explaining to Burns and his passenger what would happen going forward, Burns reportedly ran into the Sgt. and fled. Shaul gave chase, but when he reached out to grab Burns, the Sgt. fell, severely injuring his shoulder.

Authorities reported that Burns, while evading capture, manipulated his handcuffs to position them in front of himself and fled the scene, leaving his passenger stranded and Sgt. Shaul injured on the ground. The passenger aided Sgt. Shaul in regaining his footing before departing.

Monday morning, a Caddo District Court judge signed additional arrest warrants for Burns, including simple escape and resisting an officer with force or violence.

Burns was last seen driving a blue Volvo with license plate 994FDW. If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Greenwood Police Department at (318) 938-5554.