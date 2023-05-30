SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested in connection to a homicide on Andrew Avenue on Monday.
According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue Monday afternoon.
Police say the victim, Charles Bryant, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. The Shreveport Fire Department was notified and upon arrival pronounced Bryant dead on the scene.
The responding officers took 67-year-old Barry Davidson into custody for the murder of Bryant. Davidson is facing charges of second-degree murder.
The victim and the suspect were neighbors, and police are investigating the motive.
The investigation is ongoing, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty.