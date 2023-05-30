SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested in connection to a homicide on Andrew Avenue on Monday.

According to a media release, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue Monday afternoon.

A May 29 shooting in the 1500 block of Andrew Street. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Police say the victim, Charles Bryant, was suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. The Shreveport Fire Department was notified and upon arrival pronounced Bryant dead on the scene.

The responding officers took 67-year-old Barry Davidson into custody for the murder of Bryant. Davidson is facing charges of second-degree murder.

The victim and the suspect were neighbors, and police are investigating the motive.

The investigation is ongoing, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty.