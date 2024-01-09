BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police arrested a man for his suspected role in a shooting on Monday evening.

According to BCPD, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Butler and Scott Street intersection. When they arrived, they located a middle-aged male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.

Bossier City Fire Department administered aid to the victim and brought him to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the victim was walking with two other males when one of the men attempted to rob the two others, leading to the victim’s fatal injury.

Police identified Timothy Dewayne Perkins as the shooter, and he was arrested for one count of first-degree murder, one count of obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated battery.

Perkins was booked, and his bond was set at $555,00. The victim has not been publicly identified.