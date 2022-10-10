Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have captured a man they say opened fire on his father early Monday afternoon.

Joseph Gatlin, 28, is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and a Felon with Possession of a Firearm for allegedly shooting at a family member in Princeton Monday. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Joseph Gatlin, 28, was taken into custody just before 6 p.m. according to the sheriff’s office. Before his capture, deputies were asking residents in the Princeton area to be on the lookout as the manhunt continued, particularly in the Merrywood and Forest Hills neighborhoods.

According to BPSO, it all started just before 4 p.m., when deputies were called to Crawford Road in response to reports about a man firing a weapon at his father. They say Gatlin fired several shots but did not hit him.

A weapon was recovered in the search, but deputies were concerned Gatlin might still be armed. Bossier Parish sheriff deputies searched with drones and a K-9 unit before he was found and arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and a Felon with Possession of a Firearm.

There is no word yet on whether Gatlin was in fact still armed when deputies caught up with him, but they say he was captured without incident.