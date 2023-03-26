SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a man was injured by gun violence in Shreveport on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred near Fairfield Avenue and Baker Street, where multiple police units responded to a 911 emergency call at approximately 8:33 p.m. SPD officers discovered a grey Chrysler 300 left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

The victim received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, no witnesses have been reported and the name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

To report information about this crime to Shreveport police, call 318-673-7300 and press 3.