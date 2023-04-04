CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Herndon Magnet School student they say threatened school violence late last night.

Detectives say the student sent messages over a popular social media platform to another student about threatening violence at the school. The student who received the messages told an adult and word of the threat quickly spread through the school community.

During their investigation, detectives identified the student that made the threat and made contact with the student’s parents last night. The student was arrested and charged with one count of Menacing.

Detectives released the student to the care of their parents.

Caddo Parish Schools released this statement on the incident:

“Last night school administrators were notified of a social media post alleging a potential threat to the school. The threat was immediately reported to law enforcement who investigated and determined the individual believed to be responsible for the threat was a student. While the investigation is ongoing, the student in question will not be allowed on campus. We’re thankful to law enforcement for their quick action to ensure the safety of everyone on our campus and to our incredible parents and students who partner with us in the commitment that if we see something, we say something.

Caddo encourages parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children and emphasize the importance of reporting messages that contain any form of threat. The district also reminds the public that all threats are taken seriously, and any individual found making threatening posts will be reported to law enforcement and will face strict consequences.“

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo Parish School administrators say they are encouraging parents to discuss responsible social media use with their children and to report any messages that contains threats of violence of any kind.