SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday at Northwood High School in Shreveport for reportedly having a loaded handgun.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer was notified about a student who had a gun while attending a summer school program at the school.

The officer found the student in class and confiscated a loaded handgun from the waistband of his shorts.

The student was arrested and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center for Carrying a firearm on school property and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.