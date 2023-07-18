BOSSIER CITY, L. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is being extradited from Texas to Louisiana after detectives with the Bossier Parish Sherriff’s Office and other law enforcement offices investigated a string of burglaries stretching from Dixie Inn, Louisiana, to Marshall, Texas. There were no known injuries or fatalities resulting from the burglaries.

On July 9, a group of armed males burglarized Sterling Spirits II located in the 700 block of Duckwater Landing in Bossier City.

Surveillance video showed a window was broken as they entered the business, and the burglars took approximately 40 bottles of alcohol before leaving. BSO deputies arrived to find the burglars had already left the scene.

BPSO investigators followed leads to Marshall, Texas, where the vehicle had been observed before the Bossier City burglary.

Detectives with the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office worked with investigators from BSO on a joint investigation. They discovered a string of similar burglaries stretching from Dixie Inn to Marshall, all along I-20.

Agencies developed Luis Gutierrez-Aguilar as one of the suspects after an investigation. He was also identified as a suspect in a burglary at Dixie Inn and other crimes in the Marshall, Texas, area.

A search warrant was obtained for Gutierrez-Aguilar’s residence and vehicle in Marshall. Officials allege that evidence of the burglaries was located.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Gutierrez-Aguilar, and he is facing charges of Simple Burglary, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, and two counts of Illegal Use of a Weapon. Extradition to Bossier Parish is underway. Authorities said that more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information about these crimes, or any other crime, should contact BSO’s Criminal Division at 318-965-3418.