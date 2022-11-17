CONVERSE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Sabine Parish are searching for answers after someone opened fire on a hunter Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., officials say someone shot at Wendell Wayne George three times while he was hunting on his property. George says he thinks the firearm was a shotgun.

Officials say the rounds did not penetrate his skin, and he did not need medical attention.

Investigators searched the area but do not yet know who fired at George.

The shooting remains under investigation by the SPSO and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, call Detective Gentry at (318) 590-9475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers’ P3Tips app.