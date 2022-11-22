MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to lock their doors to cars and garages after a string of thefts early Monday morning.

Officials say several residents on LA Hwy 6 East reported that their vehicles were broken into and items missing. Items were also taken from a garage in the Fort Jesup area. Deputies say many of the items taken include purses and firearms.

Detectives found photos and video evidence of a possible suspect and vehicle involved in the thefts.

Sheriff Mitchell encourages residents to keep their vehicles locked and never to leave valuables inside.

If you have any information on the thefts, contact Sabine CID at (318) 590-9475 or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.