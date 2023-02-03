Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a fourth suspect involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

SPD issued warrants for Demarcus June and Devin Akins on January 24th, 2023. Two days later on January 26th a third person was identified and arrested. Tyniceshia M. Osborne is charged with one count of first Degree Rape.

Devin Akins (left) and DeMarcus June (right) are wanted by Shreveport police on one count each of 1st Degree Rape. (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

Akins has since turned himself in, but June is still wanted.

As SPD continues to investigate this case, officers identified a fourth suspect. Damion Neal has a warrant out for his arrest for one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The warrant was approved by the Honorable Judge C. Victory with a bond of $200 thousand dollars. SPD says their investigation will continue.

Tyniceshia M. Osborne (left) and Damion Neal (right) are wanted by Shreveport police (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two dangerous suspects to either call SPD directly at 318-673-7300 #3 or remain anonymous by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.