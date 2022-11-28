Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police have identified a third suspect in a month-long investigation into the theft of more than $1 million from veterans, many of them elderly.

Police say they are looking for 22-year-old Eric Loud, who is wanted on warrants for 58 counts of Identity Theft, primarily against elderly veterans.

Two women are already behind bars in connection with the case. ZarRajah Watkins, 21, and Destane Glass, 21, were arrested on Nov. 17 in Caddo Parish as a result of Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force investigation.

According to police, Watkins used her job at Teleperformance to gain access to USAA bank account information, which she sold to Glass and others who defrauded account holders of their money.

Glass reportedly bought a house, cars, and other items with the money.

Glass was charged with 65 counts of identity theft and Watkins was charged with 175 counts of identity theft. Both were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eric Loud is being asked to either contact SPD at 318-673-7300, #3, or remain anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.