SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man wanted in a cellular store robbery in Shreveport has been arrested according to Shreveport police.

According to a media release, 24-year-old Defreddrick Goree is the suspect in an armed robbery of a cellular phone store in the 1800 block of North Market Street on Monday, June 5 around 11:00 a.m.

Police say Goree was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the Shreveport Police Warrants Unit.