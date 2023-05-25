Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are looking for a Shreveport man wanted on domestic abuse charges.

According to a press release, Shreveport police officers were called to the 1500 block of Riverview Lane in reference domestic incident on April 14.

Arriving officers noted that the victim had visible injuries. The victim reported that the suspect, 18-year-old Martaion White attacked her using force resulting in her losing consciousness. Police say White was no longer present when the officers arrived. The victim is expected to recover.

SPD officers obtained warrants for White’s arrest for one count of domestic abuse battery inflicting serious bodily injuries.

At this time White is still outstanding. Police are asking for assistance from the public to capture this suspect.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of White. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.