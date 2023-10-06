Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to assist in identifying two males suspected of auto theft.

Police responded to a reported stolen vehicle in the 3500 Block of Sunset Drive on October 2.

During the investigation, SPD obtained security footage of two possible suspects and urged the public to contact SPD at (318) 673-7300 Ext #3 or if you would like to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.