Shreveport Police are asking for help in identifying this possible suspect. (Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in Shreveport.

SPD said in a release Wednesday, officers were called in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road on Sept. 10. It was determined that the suspect had taken the central AC unit from this location.

During the investigation, police say detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. SPD says the footage is being released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.