SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly broke into multiple mailboxes in September of 2022.

According to a media release, SPD was contacted in reference to a report of an unknown Black man who broke into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. Police say the suspect entered a mail room and pried open the mailboxes.

Police say during the investigation, detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage was released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspect and detectives received tips notifying them that the suspect was 34-year-old Darren Gray.

Detectives obtained a felony warrant for one count of criminal property damage for the arrest of Gray.

Anyone who has information about his location can contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips app or by calling.