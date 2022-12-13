Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man accused of raping a juvenile.

Officials say Joseph Douglas is charged with one count of 2nd-degree rape. A warrant was issued for his arrest last Thursday.

Second-degree rape is when the victim did not give consent because of force, threats of violence or the victim believes resisting wouldn’t stop it. It can also include cases when the victim cannot resist or understand what is happening due to narcotics or other controlled substances given to the victim without their knowledge.

Douglas could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

If you know where he is contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or through their P2Tips app.