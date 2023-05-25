Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a domestic abuse suspect.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 500 block of Market Street in reference to a domestic incident that was captured on video and circulated on social media. Police said the that the victim had visible injuries.

The victim is expected to recover.

The suspect was later identified as 34-year-old Eric Taylor was no longer present when officers arrived.

Detectives obtained warrants for Eric A. Taylor’s arrest for one count of domestic abuse battery inflicting serious bodily, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and one count of theft.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of Taylor. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.