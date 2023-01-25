Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have issued warrants for the arrest of two men who have been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile and are asking for the public to help locate these dangerous suspects.
Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and DeMarcus June, 44, after a school administrator became concerned and reported information concerning crime.
June and Akins are facing one count each of 1st Degree Rape.
Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two dangerous suspects to either call SPD directly at 318-673-7300 #3 or remain anonymous by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
Remember that Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.