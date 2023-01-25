Devin Akins (left) and DeMarcus June) are wanted by Shreveport police on one count each of 1st Degree Rape. (Image: Shreveport Police Department)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have issued warrants for the arrest of two men who have been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile and are asking for the public to help locate these dangerous suspects.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Warrants were issued on Tuesday for the arrest of Devin Akins, 31, and DeMarcus June, 44, after a school administrator became concerned and reported information concerning crime.

June and Akins are facing one count each of 1st Degree Rape.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of DeMarcus June. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Shreveport Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of these two dangerous suspects to either call SPD directly at 318-673-7300 #3 or remain anonymous by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Remember that Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.